Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

Russell: Mercedes needs to understand “black magic” of F1 tyres

George Russell has said Mercedes must understand the “black magic” of Pirelli’s current Formula 1 tyres after they once again dictated the team’s performance in Brazil.

Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper
Published
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Russell qualified fourth for Saturday’s sprint at Interlagos, and after a good first lap got up to second, having passed Sergio Perez and the Lando Norris.

But he couldn’t maintain that form and lost out to both drivers as he dropped back to fourth, eventually finishing over 25 seconds shy of sprint winner Max Verstappen.

Russell said the drop-off in performance had not been anticipated by the team: “Yeah, really unexpected. We didn't expect to be the fastest, we thought we'd be a couple of tenths behind Max. Maybe similar pace to Lando.

“But clearly, we got something wrong today. As always, [it was] down to tyres, the tyres just dropped off, [it is the] story of everybody's season. And we need to rectify it, because that was a disappointment.

“We know how sensitive the tyres are to the conditions. So it's going to be four or five degrees colder tomorrow, that might transform everything. So not all is lost yet. I guess everybody in the paddock wished they understood it, but it's a bit of black magic.”

Russell was frustrated that he wasn’t able to make the most of his strong first lap, especially his bold move for second on Norris.

“It was a good start,” he said. “I sort of had that Turn 10 lined up as an overtaking opportunity, we were fast in Turn 8-9. And I felt that was my chance, so glad to make that stick. Just a shame we went backwards.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

“We're the slowest on the straight at the moment, so we're very vulnerable if anybody gets DRS behind us. We knew that was going to be the case.

“But that wasn't the reason for our lack of pace. If anything, being on a bit more downforce than everybody else, we were expecting to have less tyre deg. So we really need to understand what went wrong.”

Russell also questioned the two-pace grid penalty he received for impeding at the pit exit in qualifying for Sunday’s main race, which dropped him from sixth to eighth on the grid.

“It was a bit frustrating when the stewards said to me that I was basically unfortunate that Pierre [Gasly] accelerated and came up right behind me, and that I did nothing different to any of the other drivers who stayed sort of middle of the track.

“It’s difficult with all of the screws and bolts around the track, I didn't really want to be right on the left-hand side. And yeah, I was just quite surprised how black and white they took it.

“We're adding a lot of new rules, and every time we add a new rule, it always has an unforeseen consequence.

“I appreciate why we're doing it. But definitely thought it was a bit harsh considering it was a very first time that that rule was implemented. But we've just got to suck it up and move on.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article McLaren: Norris unlikely to beat Verstappen with better start in Brazil F1 sprint
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Electronics issue triggered Leclerc's Brazil F1 formation lap crash

Electronics issue triggered Leclerc's Brazil F1 formation lap crash

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Electronics issue triggered Leclerc's Brazil F1 formation lap crash Electronics issue triggered Leclerc's Brazil F1 formation lap crash

Hamilton suspects Mercedes F1 car's floor "not working" in Brazilian GP

Hamilton suspects Mercedes F1 car's floor "not working" in Brazilian GP

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Hamilton suspects Mercedes F1 car's floor "not working" in Brazilian GP Hamilton suspects Mercedes F1 car's floor "not working" in Brazilian GP

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

George Russell
More from
George Russell
Russell gets two-place Brazilian GP grid drop for F1 qualifying incident

Russell gets two-place Brazilian GP grid drop for F1 qualifying incident

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Russell gets two-place Brazilian GP grid drop for F1 qualifying incident Russell gets two-place Brazilian GP grid drop for F1 qualifying incident

Wolff: No guarantee of repeat F1 Brazilian GP winning form this weekend

Wolff: No guarantee of repeat F1 Brazilian GP winning form this weekend

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Wolff: No guarantee of repeat F1 Brazilian GP winning form this weekend Wolff: No guarantee of repeat F1 Brazilian GP winning form this weekend

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Wolff feels sorry for Hamilton and Russell driving "miserable" Mercedes F1 cars

Wolff feels sorry for Hamilton and Russell driving "miserable" Mercedes F1 cars

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Wolff feels sorry for Hamilton and Russell driving "miserable" Mercedes F1 cars Wolff feels sorry for Hamilton and Russell driving "miserable" Mercedes F1 cars

Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone

Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Latest news

Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss

Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss

WEC WEC
Bahrain

Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss

Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"

Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement" Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

Ganassi’s Simpson participates in WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain

Ganassi’s Simpson participates in WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Ganassi’s Simpson participates in WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain Ganassi’s Simpson participates in WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe