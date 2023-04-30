Russell: Mercedes slower than Red Bull even with no wing
George Russell has claimed that Red Bull would be faster on the straight at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP even if Mercedes ran with no wing.
Russell muscled ahead of Max Verstappen at the start of Saturday's sprint event, but after a resumption following a safety car period, the Dutchman passed him on the run down to Turn 1.
Although that move was achieved with DRS not yet activated, Red Bull's speed on the straight when it is open has been a focus of attention for rivals all season.
"We know what the speed difference is," said Russell when asked by Motorsport.com about Verstappen's pass.
"I think we believe we could take the rear wing fully off, and Red Bull would still be quicker than us on the straights, and that's not even a joke.
"So we don't understand what they're doing. They've clearly done something incredible... Something very, very trick.
"And kudos to them for whatever they've done to achieve this straightline performance.
"But especially with the DRS, as I said, we believe we can take the rear wing fully off and they'd still be quicker than us. So something's not adding up from our side."
Asked if he could have done more to keep Verstappen at bay, he said: "Yeah, of course, you can always do things better.
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
"But the fact is Max wasn't my fight in that position. He was always going to overtake at some point.
"So you need to pick your battles, and I picked my battle at that restart. And he didn't at the race start."
On the positive side, Russell acknowledged that Mercedes looked stronger on Saturday in Baku than in Friday's qualifying session for the Grand Prix.
"Generally as a team, we seem to perform better as the weekend progresses," he said.
"We've seen that often last year, on a Friday we're a bit off the pace and Saturday's better and even throughout qualifying session; in Q1 we're around P10.
"Q2's a bit better, Q3 a bit better again. Yesterday, I was just on the wrong side of it.
"If I was five milliseconds quicker in Q2, perhaps I would have qualified P5 in Q3. So yeah, it's a bit of a shame. But I'm pleased that we've recovered it today."
Alonso: Aston Martin "cannot be 100% sure" of DRS fix
F1 drivers welcome FIA's red flag restart changes
F1 must seek answers after "boring" Baku F1 race, says Wolff
Why Erebus lodged an unwinnable protest
Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list
Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston's F1 challenger are invalid
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The consistency problem highlighted by F1's Australia red flags debacle
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
