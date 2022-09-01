Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Sainz: No one congratulates Ferrari for correct F1 strategy calls Next / Gasly: Video discussing ’final details of contract’ not about F1 amid Alpine links
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Russell: Mercedes still doesn't understand "big swing" in F1 weekend pace

Mercedes still does not "fully understand" why its 2022 Formula 1 car endures a "big swing" between qualifying and its stronger race pace in 2022, according to driver George Russell.

Matt Kew
By:
Russell: Mercedes still doesn't understand "big swing" in F1 weekend pace

Russell landed his maiden pole in Hungary and chased teammate Lewis Hamilton home for a 2-3 result, but only after the mechanics had turned the cars "upside down" following a lacklustre showing during Friday practice.

Despite having the summer break to analyse the data on the W13, that inconsistency carried over to last weekend's Belgian GP, when Russell was only eighth fastest in qualifying.

That was one spot behind Hamilton, who was eliminated in a first-lap crash with Fernando Alonso, before Russell was helped by grid penalties on the way to an eventual fourth.

Speaking on the Thursday of the Dutch GP weekend, Russell affirmed that Mercedes still struggles to understand what it takes to fully unlock the W13.

Russell said: "It's definitely been a bit of a theme for us this season. We're still yet to fully understand why we have such a big swing, to be honest.

"The swing is probably less compared to Red Bull, but when you look at it compared to the midfield, we are often being outqualified by an Alpine or a McLaren.

"I mean, even Alex [Albon, Williams] was very close to outqualifying us last week. But in the race, we showed some really strong pace."

Russell rued a lost podium at Spa behind Carlos Sainz, and with the benefit of hindsight would have done things "slightly differently".

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Motorsport Images

He continued: "I was pretty disappointed not to be able to get third position. Had I done things slightly differently, it would have been possible.

"But we just need to overcome our single lap struggles. On my last stint I went out pretty hard and probably didn't have any juice left in the tank with the tyres when I caught up to Carlos.

"We had enough pace to maybe manage the tyres slightly more, maybe get to him a lap or two later. But I think we've still got to be relatively happy with how the Sunday panned out.

"But we just do understand where all that performance went on Friday and Saturday."

Hamilton qualified 1.8s adrift of eventual Spa victor Max Verstappen while Russell was a further three tenths in arrears.

Asked where the major deficit was coming from, Russell lamented a lack of overall downforce.

He explained: "Global performance is one thing. Once we get to Sunday, and things are a bit more even, we see that we're still on average three or four tenths behind Red Bull and we need to find some more global downforce and maybe make our car a bit more efficient so we're not losing so much time on the straights.

Read Also:

"But as we said, we're on the backfoot this season when we're qualifying at the bottom half of Q3 or sometimes not even in Q3 and it puts us in a very tricky position.

"Tyres have been a sensitive point for many teams for so long. We just need to find a way to get the most out of it on that single lap."

 

shares
comments

Related video

Sainz: No one congratulates Ferrari for correct F1 strategy calls
Previous article

Sainz: No one congratulates Ferrari for correct F1 strategy calls
Next article

Gasly: Video discussing ’final details of contract’ not about F1 amid Alpine links

Gasly: Video discussing ’final details of contract’ not about F1 amid Alpine links
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Dutch GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP1 as Verstappen hits trouble Dutch GP
Formula 1

Dutch GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP1 as Verstappen hits trouble

Norris rubbishes supposed rift with McLaren F1 teammate Ricciardo Dutch GP
Formula 1

Norris rubbishes supposed rift with McLaren F1 teammate Ricciardo

The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault Prime
Formula 1

The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault

Latest news

Piastri opens up on "upsetting" and "bizarre" Alpine F1 behaviour
Formula 1 Formula 1

Piastri opens up on "upsetting" and "bizarre" Alpine F1 behaviour

Oscar Piastri has revealed how "upsetting" it was that Alpine announced him as its 2023 Formula 1 driver, after he had told the squad he wouldn’t be racing for it.

Mercedes and McLaren's Zandvoort F1 speed a surprise, admits Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes and McLaren's Zandvoort F1 speed a surprise, admits Ferrari

The strong pace of Mercedes and McLaren at Formula 1’s Dutch Grand Prix has surprised Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Dutch GP: F1 technical images direct from the pit lane
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch GP: F1 technical images direct from the pit lane

Join us as we delve into the new and interesting technical features on display up and down the pit lane as teams prepare for the Dutch Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Red Bull duo have not found "happy" place at Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull duo have not found "happy" place at Dutch GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez say they haven’t found a "happy" place with their Formula 1 car, after a difficult opening practice day for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
11 h
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off Prime

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault Prime

The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Prime

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa Prime

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Prime

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, Ben Edwards admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Prime

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.