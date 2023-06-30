Russell "needs to understand what's going on" after Austria F1 Q2 exit
Mercedes driver George Russell says he "needs to understand what's going on" after being dumped out in Q2 for Formula 1's Austrian Grand Prix.
With margins tight on the short Red Bull Ring, Russell qualified in 11th when his best Q2 time was deleted for crossing the track limits in the final corner, a recurring theme in qualifying for Sunday's grand prix.
But even without having lap times taken away, Russell appeared to be struggling for pace, which he doesn't have an answer for.
"Just not quick enough today," he said. "I think from the first laps in practice I just hadn't got the right feel with the car.
"It's difficult when you go to sprint race weekend, you don't have a lot of time to make some changes. Let's see what we can do overnight into tomorrow.
"Obviously, P11 is not the best starting position but we've had some good results from further down the field so far this year, so all is not lost.
"The tyre deg looked pretty bad in practice, so probably looking at two-stop race.
"But yeah, we need to understand what's going on at the moment. We're struggling a bit, especially on Saturdays."
Team-mate Lewis Hamilton did advance to Q3 and finished fifth behind the McLaren of Lando Norris, acknowledging the Red Bull Ring didn't prove to be a strong circuit for the Silver Arrows as he conceded 0.428s to polesitter Max Verstappen.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
"Today was a very difficult session," the seven-time world champion said. "Not an easy circuit. Our car in general in the past has never really suited this circuit and it shows that again today."
Both drivers will get a second chance on Saturday when another qualifying sessions sets the grid for the sprint race of the season, which is no longer connected to Sunday's main grand prix.
"We're just going to try and see if we can do better in sprint qualifying tomorrow, depending on the weather and the temperatures," said Hamilton.
"And then from fifth in the race on Sunday, that's a good, strong position to start from.
"I think last year I started further back and it was a tough race, so I'm hoping we can have a better race on Sunday."
Team boss Toto Wolff said Mercedes' Friday performance was "underwhelming" after car upgrades propelled both the Ferraris and Norris' McLaren ahead of Hamilton and the Aston Martin cars.
"Overall underwhelming, I think we came with expectations that we would be fighting for P2, P3 with the Ferraris or the Aston Martins and we underperformed," Wolff told Sky Sports F1.
"You see that the time gaps are not huge. We're talking two or three tenths up and down and it makes a big difference.
"We're bringing something to Silverstone and hopefully it has an impact like it had on the McLaren and the Ferraris today."
Perez: Q2 exit shows F1's track limits system is "wrong"
Verstappen summoned over impeding Magnussen in F1 Austrian GP qualifying
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Russell suspects F1 Canadian GP crash not to blame for retirement
Russell suspects F1 Canadian GP crash not to blame for retirement Russell suspects F1 Canadian GP crash not to blame for retirement
Russell: Mercedes "magic" in Spain not owed to new F1 sidepods
Russell: Mercedes "magic" in Spain not owed to new F1 sidepods Russell: Mercedes "magic" in Spain not owed to new F1 sidepods
Wolff: 'Frightened' Horner's 2026 fears prompted by Red Bull F1 engine concerns
Wolff: 'Frightened' Horner's 2026 fears prompted by Red Bull F1 engine concerns Wolff: 'Frightened' Horner's 2026 fears prompted by Red Bull F1 engine concerns
Hamilton: Mercedes "finally" going in right direction after "spiteful" W13 F1 car
Hamilton: Mercedes "finally" going in right direction after "spiteful" W13 F1 car Hamilton: Mercedes "finally" going in right direction after "spiteful" W13 F1 car
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
Latest news
F2 Austria: Verschoor wins from 11th on the grid
F2 Austria: Verschoor wins from 11th on the grid F2 Austria: Verschoor wins from 11th on the grid
Why Verstappen, Hamilton weren't investigated over "revenge foul" F1 clash
Why Verstappen, Hamilton weren't investigated over "revenge foul" F1 clash Why Verstappen, Hamilton weren't investigated over "revenge foul" F1 clash
Leclerc "struggling like crazy" in F1's mixed conditions
Leclerc "struggling like crazy" in F1's mixed conditions Leclerc "struggling like crazy" in F1's mixed conditions
Wolff: 'Frightened' Horner's 2026 fears prompted by Red Bull F1 engine concerns
Wolff: 'Frightened' Horner's 2026 fears prompted by Red Bull F1 engine concerns Wolff: 'Frightened' Horner's 2026 fears prompted by Red Bull F1 engine concerns
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition
The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition
The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy
The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy
Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?
Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line? Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.