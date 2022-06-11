Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Hamilton refutes Baku F1 stewards' call for alleged slow driving Next / Alonso refutes Albon claims he was playing tricks in Baku F1 qualifying
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Russell: "Only a matter of time" before dangerous F1 bouncing goes wrong

Mercedes driver George Russell believes it is "only a matter of time" before Formula 1's "dangerous" bouncing issues will cause a major incident.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Russell: "Only a matter of time" before dangerous F1 bouncing goes wrong

To varying degrees Formula 1 teams have suffered from either porpoising or bouncing with the 2022 era cars, which are being run as close to the ground as possible to maximise performance from the ground effect.

Therefore, the ride of the current crop of cars is extremely stiff, which is causing a lot of drivers to constantly bottom out on the straights.

The issue was amplified in Baku where many teams up and down the paddock were suffering from the effect on the 2.2km long straight. And because of the high-speed nature of the street circuit, drivers voiced their concerns on whether the phenomenon has become a safety hazard rather than just an annoying inconvenience, and whether it was okay for them to continue facing the issue for years to come.

Talks were held in Friday night's drivers briefing on whether teams should sort the issue out themselves or whether the FIA should step in and enforce tweaks on health and safety grounds.

Russell, whose Mercedes team is one of the outfits that struggles the most with bouncing, thinks it's "just a matter of time before" the bouncing caused a huge crash when the issue rears its head on high-speed circuits.

"I think it's just a matter of time before we see a major incident," he said after Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying.

"A lot of us kind of can barely keep the car in a straight line over these bumps, we're going round the last two corners at 300 kilometres an hour, bottoming out, you can visibly see on the tarmac how close the cars are running to the ground.

"Even Formula 2 are in the same position as well, they've got a similar sort of philosophy. And it's sort of just unnecessary with the technology we have in today's environment. It just seemed unnecessary that we're running a Formula 1 car over 200 miles an hour, millimetres from the ground."

Read Also:

Russell said that F1 needs a rethink on the current technical regulations, although he argued Mercedes "wasn't massively in favour" of tweaks as it would interfere with the team trying to catch up to Red Bull and Ferrari.

"It's a recipe for disaster. So yeah, I don't really know what the future holds. But I don't think we can sustain this for three years or however long these regulations are enforced for," he explained.

"For what it's worth, we're not as massively in favour of it as a team because every race we do, we're learning more and more about the car. Any changes are going to limit that learning.

"I think the top three teams are also in the same position, Ferrari and Red Bull, Ferrari probably more than Red Bull as you can clearly see that they're really struggling with that and nobody's doing it for performance enhancement, it's because of safety reasons.

"I can barely see the braking zone because I'm bouncing around so much and you get around that last corner, you have walls either side of you doing almost 200 miles an hour, and the car is bouncing up and down on the floor.

"It's not a very comfortable position to be in, so as a group we need a bit of a rethink. It's definitely dangerous."

shares
comments
Hamilton refutes Baku F1 stewards' call for alleged slow driving
Previous article

Hamilton refutes Baku F1 stewards' call for alleged slow driving

Next article

Alonso refutes Albon claims he was playing tricks in Baku F1 qualifying

Alonso refutes Albon claims he was playing tricks in Baku F1 qualifying
Load comments
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Alonso refutes Albon claims he was playing tricks in Baku F1 qualifying Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Alonso refutes Albon claims he was playing tricks in Baku F1 qualifying

Azerbaijan GP: Perez pips Leclerc by 0.070s in FP3 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Perez pips Leclerc by 0.070s in FP3

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

Norris: Race out of pits more dangerous than driving slowly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Race out of pits more dangerous than driving slowly

F1 eyes tweaks to pitlane queue rules after Haas investigation
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 eyes tweaks to pitlane queue rules after Haas investigation

Alonso refutes Albon claims he was playing tricks in Baku F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso refutes Albon claims he was playing tricks in Baku F1 qualifying

Russell: "Only a matter of time" before dangerous F1 bouncing goes wrong
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: "Only a matter of time" before dangerous F1 bouncing goes wrong

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset Prime

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset

Circuits with high top speeds have generally been Red Bull's speciality so far this season but in the opening pair of practice sessions at Baku, Ferrari closed out Friday's running on top with a good straightline speed advantage. But with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen out of sync in his practice runs, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc may not have seen his best.

Formula 1
17 h
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Fernando Alonso has been involved in F1 for over two decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Ben Edwards digs into the work ethic and team-building ability which underpins Alonso’s longevity.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2022
The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose Prime

The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose

OPINION: Though Formula 1's return to ground-effect may have boosted overtaking, the other clear by-product of the technical overhaul has been weight gain. With wet conditions in Monaco stealing the show, the greatest shortcomings of the new rules will be on clear display at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2022
Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance? Prime

Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance?

In a new regular column, Maurice Hamilton draws on his decades of grand prix experience to give an alternative take on the news. First up, he ponders the ongoing brouhaha over jewellery…

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight Prime

The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight

For the first time in a decade, Red Bull and Ferrari are properly fighting it out for the world championship – and, as Stuart Codling reveals, the duelling drivers are children of the 1990s who are picking up a similarly old grudge match from where they left off...

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel Prime

How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel

Home to many a cinematic car chase, Miami has made a visually dramatic impact on the F1 calendar too – as one wag put it, they paved a parking lot and put up a paradise. GP Racing’s STUART CODLING was on the scene to sample a world of celebrities, fake marinas and imperilled six-foot iguanas...

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams Prime

Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams

Although the 2022 Formula 1 season is destined to be forever linked to the word ‘porpoising’, this is not a new phenomenon. In fact, it’s a problem that was identified at the start of the first ground-effects era and has returned with a change in the rules that once more allow downforce-generating floors.

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.