Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell completes 18-inch tyre test for Pirelli

shares
comments
Russell completes 18-inch tyre test for Pirelli
By:
Dec 9, 2019, 2:12 PM

Pirelli has completed its final two days of 18-inch Formula 1 tyre testing this year, with Mercedes and George Russell completing the 2019 programme in Abu Dhabi.

Williams race driver Russell, returning to the wheel for Mercedes after driving its 2019 car in the official post-season test last week, completed more than 200 laps over Sunday and Monday at the Yas Marina circuit.

Sunny weather allowed Russell to complete 100 and 118 laps on the two respective days as Pirelli's 2021 development testing came to an end for the year.

Pirelli tasked Renault, McLaren and Mercedes with its initial 18-inch wheel testing using mule cars.

Read Also:

Renault's Sergey Sirotkin completed 213 laps at French Grand Prix venue Paul Ricard during Pirelli's first test in September.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris were the race drivers to test Pirelli's 18-inch tyres, when they tested at Paul Ricard last month, completing more than 100 laps between them.

The programme will increase to 25 test days in 2020, and comprise all 10 teams, before the definitive 2021 tyres are used in a three-day group test following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Series Formula 1

Drivers George Russell
Teams Mercedes
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

