Russell refuses to blame “bad luck” for massive deficit to Antonelli

The 2026 Formula 1 season has been an absolute nightmare for Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver George Russell. Coming off a devastating mechanical failure that robbed him of a guaranteed podium finish at the relocated Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, the 28-year-old British driver is currently trailing his team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli by a massive 84 points in the drivers' championship.

Despite suffering through multiple reliability issues that were completely out of his control, Russell arrived at the Singapore Grand Prix media day refusing to point fingers at the Mercedes factory.

Russell taking the blame

During his media availability at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, George Russell offered a brutally honest assessment of his own driving standards throughout his 2026 campaign.

"I don't feel my performance has been good enough this year, independent of good luck and bad luck," Russell confessed. "And I feel that whenever I do have bad luck, of course, I can be disappointed about it, but I want to focus on the things I can control first."

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Liam Fabre

Historically, George Russell has been a qualifying specialist, frequently outperforming seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton over a single lap during their time as teammates.

However, in 2026, Antonelli has firmly taken the upper hand. The Italian rookie currently leads the qualifying head-to-head battle 9-7, while also dominating the race day metrics with 11 finishes ahead of the Brit.

Russell openly acknowledged the painful statistical shift.

"And all of my years in Formula 1, I've always had a great record against my teammates and especially qualifying," he explained. "I think it was sort of like 80-20 in my qualifying records. And this year, I'm, I don't know, 40-60 or maybe even less. And so that really shows I haven't done a good enough job this season, independent of the good luck or the bad luck."

Looking in the mirror

With his championship hopes completely erased and a massive engine penalty looming over his Singapore Grand Prix weekend, George Russell insists his primary motivation is simply fixing his own internal flaws rather than mourning his lost points.

"So I guess that's why it maybe isn't affecting me as much as it would in different circumstances," Russell noted regarding his recent string of mechanical failures. "And, you know, every weekend I just wake up, look myself in the mirror and think what I can do better."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

As the Mercedes F1 Team prepares for the high-stakes Sprint format under the Singapore floodlights, George Russell will need a miraculous recovery drive just to salvage a decent result from the back of the grid.