Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Perez: Red Bull must keep taking F1 qualifying strategy risks Next / Alonso delays biography to tell the "truth" after retirement
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell rubbishes rumour of rift with Hamilton after Sakhir

By:

George Russell has dismissed a suggestion he was no longer on speaking terms with Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton after deputising in Sakhir, saying their relationship is unchanged.

Russell rubbishes rumour of rift with Hamilton after Sakhir

Hamilton was forced to miss last year’s Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19, prompting Mercedes to draft in junior driver Russell from Williams for the weekend.

Russell produced a stunning display on debut for Mercedes despite minimal preparation, qualifying second and leading the majority of the race before finishing eighth due to a pit error and a late puncture.

The performance added to calls for Russell to one day move up to the senior Mercedes squad, potentially as early as 2022 when both Hamilton and team-mate Valtteri Bottas are out of contract.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was recently asked in an interview with Austrian newspaper Österreich about a rumour that Hamilton and Russell were not on speaking terms.

Wolff said in the interview that he was unaware of any rift, but recognised the competition between the older and younger generations in F1.

Asked directly ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix about the rumour, Russell made clear that his relationship with Hamilton remained unchanged, and that nothing should be read into them not speaking specifically about the Sakhir race.

“I think the question towards me was did you speak to Lewis after Bahrain, and no, we didn’t speak, as we wouldn’t speak after any other race,” Russell said.

“We are racing against each other. If we see each other in the paddock, we would speak. We’ve seen each other this year, a little fist bump along the way, and that’s the same as it’s been since 2019 and last year before the Bahrain Grand Prix.

“My relationship towards Lewis is the same as it is with a lot of the drivers up and down the paddock, which is completely fine.

“So there’s no hard feelings and no issues between myself and Lewis.”

Read Also:

Russell is out of contract with Williams at the end of the season, adding to the suggestions that he could step up to Mercedes’ squad for next year, particularly off the back of his display in Sakhir.

Mercedes has always stressed its first port of call when discussing plans for 2022 would lie with current drivers Hamilton and Bottas.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he had given any consideration to life outside of the Mercedes umbrella for 2022 should a senior seat not be available, Russell said the idea was not “even crossing my mind at the moment”.

“They have their faith in me, I have my faith in them, and time will tell,” Russell said.

“It’s been clear since day one since 2016 when I signed for Mercedes, do the job on the track and the opportunities will come, and that has been the case through GP3, F2, and then with my career in Formula 1.

“Obviously we signed the three-year deal [with Williams] back in 2018. Let’s wait and see. At the moment, that thought hasn’t even crossed my mind.”

shares
comments

Related video

Perez: Red Bull must keep taking F1 qualifying strategy risks

Previous article

Perez: Red Bull must keep taking F1 qualifying strategy risks

Next article

Alonso delays biography to tell the "truth" after retirement

Alonso delays biography to tell the "truth" after retirement
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton , George Russell
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen wants talks over FIA's 'messy' F1 track limits policing

29min
2
IndyCar

IndyCar announces new international broadcast partners

29min
Latest news
Alonso unsure if he'll race in the Indy 500 again
IndyCar

Alonso unsure if he'll race in the Indy 500 again

9m
Verstappen wants talks over FIA's 'messy' F1 track limits policing
Formula 1

Verstappen wants talks over FIA's 'messy' F1 track limits policing

29m
Alonso delays biography to tell the "truth" after retirement
Formula 1

Alonso delays biography to tell the "truth" after retirement

51m
Russell rubbishes rumour of rift with Hamilton after Sakhir
Formula 1

Russell rubbishes rumour of rift with Hamilton after Sakhir

54m
Perez: Red Bull must keep taking F1 qualifying strategy risks
Formula 1

Perez: Red Bull must keep taking F1 qualifying strategy risks

1h
Latest videos
Onboard Lap - Imola 01:39
Formula 1
21h

Onboard Lap - Imola

Everything is ready for Imola: James Allison greets Mercedes 16:29
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Everything is ready for Imola: James Allison greets Mercedes

How Formula 1 Setups Change For Downforce Vs Power Tracks 06:12
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

How Formula 1 Setups Change For Downforce Vs Power Tracks

How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix? 05:43
Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021

How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix?

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute 02:26
Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Verstappen wants talks over FIA's 'messy' F1 track limits policing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen wants talks over FIA's 'messy' F1 track limits policing

The secret of Imola’s lucky F1 paddock cat
Formula 1 / Special feature

The secret of Imola’s lucky F1 paddock cat

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Lewis Hamilton
Marko: Bahrain should put walls to avoid track limits issue
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko: Bahrain should put walls to avoid track limits issue

Marko: Verstappen and Hamilton in a league of their own
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko: Verstappen and Hamilton in a league of their own

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

It's been a tough start to Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin F1 career, with a lack of pre-season testing mileage followed by an incident-packed Bahrain GP. But two key underlying factors mean a turnaround is no guarantee.

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021
The themes to watch in F1's Imola return Prime

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Three weeks is a long time in Formula 1, but in the reshaped start to the 2021 season the teams head to Imola to pick things up after the frenetic Bahrain opener. Here's what to look out for and the developments to follow at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2021
The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola Prime

The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola

After a pandemic-hit winter of seat-swapping, F1 kicked off its season with several new faces in town, other drivers adapting to new environments, and one making a much-anticipated comeback. Ben Anderson looks at who made the most of their opportunity and who needs to try harder…

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2021
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021
How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Williams held out against the tide for many years but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the age of the owner-manager is long gone

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021
When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Nikita Mazepin’s Formula 1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix lasted mere corners before he wiped himself out in a shunt, but his financial backing affords him a full season. Back in 1993 though, Marco Apicella was an F1 driver for just 800m before a first corner fracas ended his career. Here’s the story of his very short time at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 4, 2021

Trending Today

Verstappen wants talks over FIA's 'messy' F1 track limits policing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen wants talks over FIA's 'messy' F1 track limits policing

IndyCar announces new international broadcast partners
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar announces new international broadcast partners

Latest news

Alonso unsure if he'll race in the Indy 500 again
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Alonso unsure if he'll race in the Indy 500 again

Verstappen wants talks over FIA's 'messy' F1 track limits policing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen wants talks over FIA's 'messy' F1 track limits policing

Alonso delays biography to tell the "truth" after retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso delays biography to tell the "truth" after retirement

Russell rubbishes rumour of rift with Hamilton after Sakhir
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell rubbishes rumour of rift with Hamilton after Sakhir

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.