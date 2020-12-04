Formula 1
Formula 1 / Sakhir GP / Breaking news

Russell says fastest practice laptimes "deceiving"

shares
comments
Russell says fastest practice laptimes "deceiving"
By:

George Russell has downplayed his sweep of Friday's Formula 1 practice sessions for the Sakhir Grand Prix, saying the laptimes are "a little bit deceiving".

On his first outing in the Mercedes W11 car ahead of his stand-in appearance in place of Lewis Hamilton, Williams regular Russell was able to set the fastest time in both practice sessions on Friday.

Russell finished three tenths of a second clear of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in FP1 as Bottas struggled with a damaged floor.

Russell then followed this up by topping the timesheets again in FP2, albeit only after Bottas had his faster laptime deleted due to exceeding track limits at Turn 8, dropping the Finn to 11th place.

But Russell moved to downplay the results in the wake of the session, revealing that he struggled more across the race simulation runs.

"I do think the laptimes are a little bit deceiving at the moment, and aren't a true representation of the pace," Russell said.

"I thought FP2 was not a great session for me. I struggled, especially in the high fuel, and ultimately that's going to be the key on Sunday.

"[I've] still got a lot of work to do to get comfortable in the car, get comfortable with the set-up, make some improvements, because I think tomorrow is going to be a different story."

Read Also:

Russell thought that Bottas was still outright faster than him, believing the amount of time he gained by running wide at Turn 8 was minimal.

"Just because I was quickest today, doesn't mean that's where I'm going to be tomorrow," Russell said.

"[Max] Verstappen was incredibly quick in the long runs, Valtteri was quickest in FP2, but he got his lap deleted.

"He probably only gained half a tenth in all honesty, so I'm probably a good tenth-and-a-half behind Valtteri in the low fuel. But we'll see. We're getting better."

Russell was heard complaining about his seat during first practice, having revealed on Thursday that he was wearing one size smaller race boots than normal to fit into Hamilton's cockpit.

But he is confident the issues will be resolved in time for the 87-lap race on Sunday.

"I'm pretty battered and bruised already to be honest," Russell said. "We've already gone through what needs to change. It's not the work of a moment.

"[We're] changing the seat here and there, working hard with the guys to try and improve that for Sunday. But I'm sure it'll be fine."

2020 F1 Sakhir GP Friday practice results

2020 F1 Sakhir GP Friday practice results
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Sakhir GP
Drivers George Russell
Author Luke Smith

