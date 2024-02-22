All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Pre-Season Test

Russell says he can now attack corners with new Mercedes F1 car

George Russell says that he and Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton can now attack medium and high-speed corners with the new W15 following two difficult seasons with the new car's predecessors.

Adam Cooper
Adam Cooper
Upd:

Watch: Drainage Covers Round 2 - F1 2024 Pre Season Testing Day 2 Reaction

Russell had a full day in the car in Bahrain on Wednesday, before Hamilton took over on Thursday.

While the team's programme meant that Russell's headline times were modest relative to those of rivals, he says that it was already clear that the car is an improvement.

Russell and Hamilton both lacked confidence in the rear end of last year's W14, and crucially that trait appears to have been addressed.

"The car last year was really challenging to drive," said Russell. "Lewis and I had no confidence in it, it felt like it was going to bite us every single corner.

"We can attack the medium and high-speed corners without the rear end snapping out. And we feel like we've made a really good step in terms of the consistency of the car. We can really lean on it better than we've been able to in the past.

"And this was a huge focus throughout last year. We saw many flaws with the W14, which the team have done a really great job to rectify.

"And we've now got a car mechanically where the aero guys can go in focus on just building downforce upon that, whereas in the past, whatever we did aerodynamically there were underlying issues with the race car that took a while to understand, and so on."

Asked what the team is still missing, he said: "More downforce. When the car feels nice, but it's not quite on the pace, you just need to find downforce in the right places.

George Russell, Mercedes W15

George Russell, Mercedes W15

Photo by: Erik Junius

"With this iteration of regulations, there's definitely a sweet spot for all of the teams, you want the car as low as possible, but you can't go too low in case you're bottoming out or you cause bouncing, which is still a little bit there in the background for some teams.

"And it doesn't take a lot to find that sweet spot and find a lot of performance. Hopefully Red Bull are already in that sweet spot, and we can close that gap. But yeah, it's going to take a lot of hard work to do so."

Although he felt good in the car Russell is under no illusions about the strength of the opposition that Mercedes faces.

"You can definitely tell from the very beginning if the car is an improvement and if it's nice to drive," he said.

"And it definitely is an improvement, there's no doubt about that. But you could have the worst car to drive, but if it's faster than everybody else, you'll be happy with it.

"So it was definitely pleasurable to drive yesterday, I had a good feeling within the car. But we know that all of the other teams have made a good step forward.

"And right now it's definitely far too early to say and we have a huge, huge mountain to climb to catch up with what Red Bull was doing last year, and how far ahead of everybody else they were.

"We need to wait and see. But we've definitely got a much better platform to build upon, and it's not the diva that it was in the last two years."

Asked about an impressive first day that saw Max Verstappen's Red Bull RB20 clear of the field by 1.1 seconds, he said: "Probably as you'd expect from Red Bull, they're in such a great momentum at the moment. They started these new regulations on the front foot, and they came here and have been solid ever since.

"They definitely are favourites, they are definitely a step ahead of everybody else here in Bahrain. So they've had an impressive winter, no doubt, but that was to be expected. Such an impressive team and outfit. And we need to see where we fall out in the coming races."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Ricciardo urges caution over RB F1 team expectations
Next article Horner: Red Bull should be applauded, not criticised, over two-team ownership

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

Latest news

Verstappen: Addressing loose drain cover issue in F1 “a must”

Verstappen: Addressing loose drain cover issue in F1 “a must”

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Verstappen: Addressing loose drain cover issue in F1 “a must” Verstappen: Addressing loose drain cover issue in F1 “a must”

Obituary: British F4 racer Joel Pearson dies aged 19

Obituary: British F4 racer Joel Pearson dies aged 19

F4 Formula 4

Obituary: British F4 racer Joel Pearson dies aged 19 Obituary: British F4 racer Joel Pearson dies aged 19

Hamilton: Ferrari F1 move wouldn’t have happened without Vasseur

Hamilton: Ferrari F1 move wouldn’t have happened without Vasseur

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Hamilton: Ferrari F1 move wouldn’t have happened without Vasseur Hamilton: Ferrari F1 move wouldn’t have happened without Vasseur

Alonso: 19 drivers already know they won't win 2024 F1 title

Alonso: 19 drivers already know they won't win 2024 F1 title

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Alonso: 19 drivers already know they won't win 2024 F1 title Alonso: 19 drivers already know they won't win 2024 F1 title

Prime

Discover prime content
What Bahrain trackside viewing reveals about F1 2024

What Bahrain trackside viewing reveals about F1 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Alex Kalinauckas

What Bahrain trackside viewing reveals about F1 2024 What Bahrain trackside viewing reveals about F1 2024

What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Jake Boxall-Legge

What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula

The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing

The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula

What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Alex Kalinauckas

What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia