Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The "heart-breaking" call that led to Ocon's Hungarian GP triumph
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Russell surprised by tears over first F1 points for Williams

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

George Russell says his first Formula 1 points for Williams meant “more than I can put into words”, but was surprised by his teary reaction to the breakthrough in Hungary.

Russell surprised by tears over first F1 points for Williams

Russell finished Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix in eighth place to score his first points for Williams since making his F1 debut for the team in 2019.

Russell and teammate Nicholas Latifi both vaulted up the order after the Turn 1 collisions, but clung on to their points-paying positions to give Williams its best result since Brazil 2017. It also marked Latifi's first F1 points finish.

After a number of near-misses with the points this year, Russell was emotional after the race, shedding some tears as he began his interviews with the media.

The British youngster explained in the paddock at the Hungaroring that he hadn't expected to be so emotional, but that it summed up the journey him and Williams had been on since the struggles of 2019.

"I literally shed a tear, which I was not expecting," Russell said.

"I probably wouldn't have shed a tear if I won my first race, to be honest. That's how much it means.

"It means more than I can put into words, thinking of the ride we've been through this past three years. If you're fighting for something for three years and you finally get it.

"It was an incredible stint on our side of the garage. That second stint, it was probably the best stint of my whole career. Keeping Danny [Ricciardo] behind, keeping Max [Verstappen] behind, closing the gap by 20 seconds to the cars ahead, it was exceptional.

"I pulled everything I have, as I do every single race, and I finally came home with something."

George Russell, Williams

George Russell, Williams

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Russell temporarily ran second on-track after pitting for slicks instead of taking the standing restart, but was instructed by the FIA to hand back some positions after jumping cars in the queue at pit exit.

Russell said that he was grateful the FIA showed "a bit of common sense" by asking him to give the positions back instead of immediately taking action, having feared he could receive a drive-through penalty.

"I saw an opportunity. I just thought, screw it, let's go for it because the risk versus reward, the reward part outweighed the risk," Russell said.

"I'm really thankful to the FIA for showing a bit of common sense just to say, 'Give those positions back'. They could have come through and given me a drive-through.

"As I was pulling out my pitbox I said, 'can I overtake these cars?' And literally as I overtook them, they said no. I knew quite early on.

"So maybe I shouldn't have done that. But I wasn't like kicking myself, because any driver in my position would have done the same."

shares
comments

Related video

The "heart-breaking" call that led to Ocon's Hungarian GP triumph

Previous article

The "heart-breaking" call that led to Ocon's Hungarian GP triumph
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

2
Formula 1

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification

12 h
3
National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

4
Formula 1

Alonso taught Hamilton the racing line in Hungarian GP

1 h
5
Other rally

Castrol International Rally report

Latest news
Russell surprised by tears over first F1 points for Williams
Formula 1

Russell surprised by tears over first F1 points for Williams

12m
The "heart-breaking" call that led to Ocon's Hungarian GP triumph Prime
Formula 1

The "heart-breaking" call that led to Ocon's Hungarian GP triumph

49m
Alonso taught Hamilton the racing line in Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Alonso taught Hamilton the racing line in Hungarian GP

1 h
Hamilton suspects he may have long COVID after Hungary fatigue
Formula 1

Hamilton suspects he may have long COVID after Hungary fatigue

2 h
Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification
Video Inside
Formula 1

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification

12 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary race victory 00:53
Formula 1
42m

Formula 1: Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary race victory

Formula 1: Hamilton suffering from 00:59
Formula 1
46m

Formula 1: Hamilton suffering from "dizziness, fatigue" after Hungarian GP

Formula 1: Aston Martin intend to appeal Vettel Hungary disqualification 01:00
Formula 1
49m

Formula 1: Aston Martin intend to appeal Vettel Hungary disqualification

Formula 1: Ocon holds off Vettel to score shock maiden win 01:48
Formula 1
16 h

Formula 1: Ocon holds off Vettel to score shock maiden win

Starting Grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021

Starting Grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory

Vettel at risk of Hungarian GP disqualification over F1 fuel sample Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Vettel at risk of Hungarian GP disqualification over F1 fuel sample

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

George Russell More from
George Russell
Russell felt "car was driving me" after first Q1 exit of 2021 Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Russell felt "car was driving me" after first Q1 exit of 2021

Williams F1 boss Capito would ‘wish’ Russell gets Mercedes seat Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Williams F1 boss Capito would ‘wish’ Russell gets Mercedes seat

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime
Formula 1

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Williams More from
Williams
Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit
Formula 1

Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit

Russell "confident" future will be sorted during summer break
Formula 1

Russell "confident" future will be sorted during summer break

The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Trending Today

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch
Video Inside
National National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

Alonso taught Hamilton the racing line in Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso taught Hamilton the racing line in Hungarian GP

Castrol International Rally report
Other rally Other rally

Castrol International Rally report

Spa 24h: Ferrari beats Audi after late downpour drama
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24h: Ferrari beats Audi after late downpour drama

Zhou to make F1 practice debut in Austria with Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou to make F1 practice debut in Austria with Alpine

Vettel tried to buy Ferrari F2004, but it was "too expensive"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel tried to buy Ferrari F2004, but it was "too expensive"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The "heart-breaking" call that led to Ocon's Hungarian GP triumph Prime

The "heart-breaking" call that led to Ocon's Hungarian GP triumph

Set to restart the red-flagged Hungarian Grand Prix in second, Esteban Ocon had some doubts when he peeled into the pits to swap his intermediate tyres for slicks. But this "heart-breaking" call was vindicated in spectacular fashion as the Alpine driver staved off race-long pressure from Sebastian Vettel for a memorable maiden Formula 1 victory

Formula 1
49m
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall...

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Prime

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed.

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Prime

How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021

Latest news

Russell surprised by tears over first F1 points for Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell surprised by tears over first F1 points for Williams

The "heart-breaking" call that led to Ocon's Hungarian GP triumph Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The "heart-breaking" call that led to Ocon's Hungarian GP triumph

Alonso taught Hamilton the racing line in Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso taught Hamilton the racing line in Hungarian GP

Hamilton suspects he may have long COVID after Hungary fatigue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton suspects he may have long COVID after Hungary fatigue

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.