Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 introduces ‘Brundle clause’ for bodyguards after MTS incident Next / Aston Martin expecting Fallows on board by start of 2022 season
Formula 1 News

Russell: "Unprofessional" to start thinking about Mercedes F1 move

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Williams Formula 1 driver George Russell says he remains focused on helping his team secure eighth in the championship and thinks it would be "unprofessional" to start thinking about his move to Mercedes next season.

Russell: "Unprofessional" to start thinking about Mercedes F1 move

After being loaned out by Mercedes to Williams for three seasons Russell will finally move up to the Brackley outfit in 2022, replacing Valtteri Bottas as Lewis Hamilton's teammate at the works team.

Ever since the deal was announced in September, Russell has received plenty of questions on his impending move, but the Briton says it would be "unprofessional" to be thinking ahead already, while his current team is still embroiled in a tense scrap over eighth place in this year's constructors' championship.

"Obviously, I get asked a lot of questions regarding the Mercedes move next year, but I think it is unprofessional if I start thinking ahead too quick or too early," Russell said when asked if his Mercedes move was already on his mind.

"I am giving as much effort into this season and the remaining races as I ever have."

George Russell, Williams FW43B, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

George Russell, Williams FW43B, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

After trailing Alfa Romeo for the first half of the season, Williams jumped clear by virtue of a double top-eight finish for Russell and teammate Nicholas Latifi in Hungary.

That breakthrough weekend was followed after the summer break by Russell's maiden podium in a rained out Belgian Grand Prix, in which only half points were awarded and Russell scored nine points, Williams bagging a massive 20-point haul in two consecutive races.

But thanks to two eighth places for Kimi Raikkonen Alfa has brought the gap down to 12 points, trailing 23 to 11, meaning the fight with Williams is wide open again with four grands prix left to run in the 2021 season.

"I want to make sure that we seal this P8 in the championship but obviously Alfa picked up four more points now," Russell added after leading home Latifi in a distant 16th place in Mexico, the pair finishing outside the points for a third consecutive race.

"I don’t know what happened to Antonio [Giovinazzi] as they were both in the points at one point. So that is our goal now, to try to score some more points and try to stop them scoring points." 

shares
comments

Related video

F1 introduces ‘Brundle clause’ for bodyguards after MTS incident
Previous article

F1 introduces ‘Brundle clause’ for bodyguards after MTS incident
Next article

Aston Martin expecting Fallows on board by start of 2022 season

Aston Martin expecting Fallows on board by start of 2022 season
Load comments
More from
Filip Cleeren
Hamilton fears he "will be in trouble" if Red Bull form continues Mexican GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton fears he "will be in trouble" if Red Bull form continues

Tsunoda, Stroll set for F1 grid penalties after engine changes Mexican GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda, Stroll set for F1 grid penalties after engine changes

Bahrain WEC: Conway, Kobayashi, Lopez head Toyota 1-2 Bahrain
Video Inside
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Conway, Kobayashi, Lopez head Toyota 1-2

George Russell More from
George Russell
Russell, Latifi avoid punishment after Mexico F1 probe Mexican GP
Formula 1

Russell, Latifi avoid punishment after Mexico F1 probe

Russell using Williams' points cushion to "push the limits"
Formula 1

Russell using Williams' points cushion to "push the limits"

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Bottas and Verstappen fastest lap duel simply ‘playing games’ Mexican GP
Formula 1

Bottas and Verstappen fastest lap duel simply ‘playing games’

Wolff: Mercedes not accepting F1 title is slipping away Mexican GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes not accepting F1 title is slipping away

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost United States GP Prime
Formula 1

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Latest news

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
2 h
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Prime

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Motorsport.com was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.