Russell: Verstappen "less aggressive than ever" in F1 2023
Mercedes driver George Russell reckons Max Verstappen is racing “less aggressive than he’s ever been” in Formula 1 because of Red Bull’s 2023 pace advantage.
Verstappen is currently marching towards a third successive world title, with his 2023 successes so far featuring little in the way of the wheel-to-wheel scrapping that characterised his 2021 success over Russell’s team-mate Lewis Hamilton and his early 2022 fights against Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
The Dutchman did mount a feisty defence against Carlos Sainz at the start of the recent Barcelona race, but that did not generate controversy after Verstappen kept enough of his car on track and Sainz felt “he defended well, ran me wide and did what he had to do”.
Elsewhere in 2023, Verstappen caused surprise when he responded angrily to Russell’s minor contact early in the Baku sprint, calling the Briton "a d***head" during a post-race parc ferme exchange.
All these developments follow Verstappen stating in late 2022 that he and fellow members of F1’s current younger generation “understand each other better” and suggesting that a perceived lack of understanding with Hamilton likely contributes to their repeated on-track clashes since the start of 2021.
Motorsport.com put this to Russell a few days before the Spanish GP, with the question also regarding his relationships with other long-term rivals on the F1 grid, formed over a decade and more of battling in the junior categories and now at the top of global motorsport, as part of the younger generation currently Verstappen heads.
“I think we all know each other pretty well,” Russell replied. “We know each other’s driving styles, we know the risks one another take.
“I first raced against Max and Charles, and Esteban [Ocon] actually, in 2011.
“I actually raced against those guys before I ever raced against Alex [Albon] or Lando [Norris], which is a bit interesting considering the nationality differences [with that pair and Russell all born in Britain and competing in grassroots motorsport in that country].
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, collides with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
“But, equally with Alex and Lando, [we] grew up in go-karting watching other races. So, I’d always be watching Alex racing in the age category above, or Lando in the category below.
“We know each other and probably that does contribute towards how we race one another.
“But, equally, when you’re battling for a championship you fight slightly differently and equally now Max is probably less aggressive than he’s ever been in the past because he’s in not in a position that he needs to be aggressive.
“And he can lose a position and know that he’ll get it back later down the line.
“Whereas we’re probably in a bit more of a ‘do or die’ position now to get that one chance of victory throughout a season.”
Intriguingly, when asked about the importance of trust established with racing fellow F1 drivers, Russell suggested there were “maybe three drivers on the grid who you wouldn’t feel comfortable going against”.
“There’s a trust between most of the drivers,” he added. “I don’t think [those three unnamed racers] have the spatial awareness of others.
“So, actually you prefer fighting hard against the great drivers because you know that they’re going to be able to control their car better and place it in hard positions but not dangerous positions comparing with somebody who maybe isn’t at the same level as the best.”
Some Williams F1 tech "20 years out of date" admits Vowles
Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?
Hamilton: Apple F1 documentary will inspire kids like Senna BTS film
Hamilton: Apple F1 documentary will inspire kids like Senna BTS film Hamilton: Apple F1 documentary will inspire kids like Senna BTS film
Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in Spanish GP turnaround
Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in Spanish GP turnaround Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in Spanish GP turnaround
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Red Bull F1 car floor exposes “different paradigm”, says Williams
Red Bull F1 car floor exposes “different paradigm”, says Williams Red Bull F1 car floor exposes “different paradigm”, says Williams
Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run
Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run
Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023
Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023
Latest news
Morbidelli was "standing up for myself" in questioning his own Yamaha MotoGP future
Morbidelli was "standing up for myself" in questioning his own Yamaha MotoGP future Morbidelli was "standing up for myself" in questioning his own Yamaha MotoGP future
Piastri: "Sharp" Webber helping probe McLaren F1 engineers
Piastri: "Sharp" Webber helping probe McLaren F1 engineers Piastri: "Sharp" Webber helping probe McLaren F1 engineers
How rallying is helping a Red Bull Formula 1 hopeful
How rallying is helping a Red Bull Formula 1 hopeful How rallying is helping a Red Bull Formula 1 hopeful
Wadoux to make IMSA debut for AF Corse at Watkins Glen
Wadoux to make IMSA debut for AF Corse at Watkins Glen Wadoux to make IMSA debut for AF Corse at Watkins Glen
Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path
Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path
Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?
Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?
Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?
Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?
The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren
The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren
Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better
Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better
Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about
Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about
Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations
Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations
Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?
Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.