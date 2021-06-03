Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Lockdown events led to greater driver input for F1 2021 game Next / Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop
Formula 1 News

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

By:

Williams Formula 1 driver George Russell says Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff showed him “a lot of tough love” in the aftermath of his crash with Valtteri Bottas at Imola. 

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

The pair had collided at high-speed while battling over ninth place in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which put them both out – wrecking their respective FW43B and W12 cars. 

Russell them remonstrated with Bottas in the gravel trap at the Tamburello chicane and initially gave fiery interviews to the media explaining his view of the incident before he issued a statement and apologised to Bottas the day after the race. 

Russell discussed the fallout from the incident in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, which is included in full for this week’s Autosport magazine, and explained how it had impacted his relationship with Wolff. 

“If anything, my relationship with Toto has grown since the incident in Imola,” said Russell. 

“There was a lot of tough love. But he ultimately wants to extract the absolute maximum from me, or from what he believes I can achieve.  

“And you know, I think I'm mentally strong enough to be able to take this stuff on the chin, take it on board, reflect on it, and come back stronger.  

“Obviously, emotions were high... from all accounts.  

“But my relationships with everybody to be honest - from everyone at Williams and to a number of the key people at Mercedes, who I've spoken with since, is better than ever.  

“I think often these difficult moments bring you closer together.”  

Read Also:

When asked to explain the timeline of how Wolff had delivered his feedback on the incident, Russell said the pair had flown home from Italy together along with Mercedes’ technical director, James Allison, and suggested that was when the feedback occurred. 

“We had a very good conversation about it all,” Russell said.  

“I took the evening to reflect upon it, and that morning [the next day]. And, to be honest, throughout the whole week.  

“But as soon as I was back in my house on Sunday night, I knew what I did wrong.  

“And it wasn’t necessarily crashing to be honest. They weren’t disappointed with me at crashing – although it was far from ideal.  

“But, I think, all of the actions following were not up to my standards.  

“And, as I said afterwards, when fighting a teammate, you have to be absolutely clear that that overtaking opportunity is a safe one to do so.  

“And in that moment, I didn’t really comprehend that it was effectively a teammate of mine.  

“Mercedes are a family to me, as Williams are a family to me. And Lewis and Valtteri are teammates to me, as Nicholas [Latifi] is a teammate to me.  

“Had that been Nicholas in the exact same circumstances, I probably would have backed out of it and I would have had words with him afterwards about it.  

“But, if that was any other competitor, as I saw Valtteri, I went for it. Because I knew that was a points-paying opportunity for me.  

“I had Kimi [Raikkonen] right behind me, who, had I not gone for the move, maybe he would have overtaken me and got the 10th position.  

“But at the end of the day, it’s unacceptable to crash with a teammate.  

“It was just a lot of things altogether, but no issues whatsoever [with Mercedes] and Toto and I speak weekly. We don’t even talk about it now, it’s behind us.” 

The full interview with Russell will be featured in the 3 June issue of Autosport magazine, which is available in shops and to subscribe online here: https://www.autosportmedia.com 

shares
comments

Related video

Lockdown events led to greater driver input for F1 2021 game

Previous article

Lockdown events led to greater driver input for F1 2021 game

Next article

Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop

Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Valtteri Bottas , George Russell
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars confident it can find engine parity

11h
2
Formula 1

First F1 2021 gameplay revealed along with story mode details

18h
3
Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

1h
4
Formula 1

Lockdown events led to greater driver input for F1 2021 game

1h
5
MotoGP

Vinales splits with MotoGP crew chief, teams up with ex-Rossi man

18min
Latest news
Verstappen ‘can’t be bothered’ with mind games in F1 title fight
Formula 1

Verstappen ‘can’t be bothered’ with mind games in F1 title fight

1m
Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop
Formula 1

Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop

25m
Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash
Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

1h
Lockdown events led to greater driver input for F1 2021 game
Formula 1

Lockdown events led to greater driver input for F1 2021 game

1h
Why Red Bull's teams took opposite approach with 2021 designs
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's teams took opposite approach with 2021 designs

2h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Ilott in 00:42
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: Ilott in "very good position" should F1 opportunity arise

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car 00:40
Formula 1
16h

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car

Formula 1: Flexi-wings in Baku explained 04:35
Formula 1
21h

Formula 1: Flexi-wings in Baku explained

Formula 1: Russell wants future decided by summer break 00:34
Formula 1
21h

Formula 1: Russell wants future decided by summer break

Formula 1: Flexi-wings won't change the game in Baku 00:43
Formula 1
Jun 1, 2021

Formula 1: Flexi-wings won't change the game in Baku

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Russell wants F1 future beyond 2021 decided by summer break
Video Inside
Formula 1

Russell wants F1 future beyond 2021 decided by summer break

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime
Formula 1

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

Valtteri Bottas More from
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop
Formula 1

Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long Monaco GP
Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it.

Formula 1
22h
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. Stuart Codling examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime.

Formula 1
May 29, 2021
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Prime

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
May 28, 2021
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Prime

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Prime

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success .

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021

Trending Today

First F1 2021 gameplay revealed along with story mode details
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

First F1 2021 gameplay revealed along with story mode details

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

Hamilton starts work with media talent manager Penni Thow
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton starts work with media talent manager Penni Thow

Why Red Bull's teams took opposite approach with 2021 designs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull's teams took opposite approach with 2021 designs

Supercars to adopt electronic shifting
Supercars Supercars

Supercars to adopt electronic shifting

Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop

Bottas has "negative" photo on desktop to "show them what I can do"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas has "negative" photo on desktop to "show them what I can do"

Latest news

Verstappen "can't be bothered" with mind games in F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen "can't be bothered" with mind games in F1 title fight

Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

Lockdown events led to greater driver input for F1 2021 game
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lockdown events led to greater driver input for F1 2021 game

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.