Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull
Formula 1 News

Russian GP not ruling out alternating Sochi and Igora Drive

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

The possibility of sharing hosting duties for the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix between Igora Drive and Sochi Autodrom is "not completely closed", according to the race promoter.

Russian GP not ruling out alternating Sochi and Igora Drive

F1 announced last week that the Russian Grand Prix would be leaving Sochi following the 2022 race and move to the Igora Drive track on the outskirts of St Petersburg from 2023.

Despite the change in location, the race will continue to be run by race promoter Rosgonki, which has the contract to hold the Russian Grand Prix until the end of 2025.

Sochi debuted on the F1 calendar in 2014 and hosted Russia's first world championship grand prix, and the track will remain intact as part of the complex from the 2014 Winter Olympics.

"Everything will be fine with the [Sochi] track," Rosgonki CEO Alexey Titov told Motorsport.com. "It will continue to exist, because after all, it is not only a motorsport heritage and the first race track to welcome Formula 1 in Russia, but it is also part of the Olympic legacy of the Russian Federation.

"We will only develop it further, and if we talk about sports prospects, they remain unchanged. Because together with Formula 1, the license will not leave the track anywhere. Sochi Autodrom will keep the [Grade 1] category. Therefore, the track will be ready to welcome any series in the future.

"But from the point of view of commercial use, here, of course, we have a free hand, because all the restrictions that were previously associated with Formula 1 and its presence at the circuit are now removed.

"We can more flexibly approach the use of a very large area of the circuit, with a completely different format. This makes us happy, because it also allows the circuit to evolve in the first place."

Read Also:

By retaining a Grade 1 licence, Sochi would remain eligible to host future grands prix, leaving the door open for it to potentially share hosting duties with Igora Drive in the future.

Titov said that while it was not an active discussion at the moment amid the focus on moving the race to St Petersburg, he could not rule out the possibility.

"The idea of alternating races has not yet been completely swept away," Titov said. "I would not say that the discussion of it exists as an active topic, but it is still not completely closed.

"We are still focused on working out a detailed plan for the race in St. Petersburg. This is the priority now. How the event will evolve further is the next question.

"The contract ends in 2025. Sooner or later, discussions should begin about whether we will extend it or not.

"Of course, in these discussions, discussions will also arise on the topic of conditions, format, and so on. But these are the discussions of the future."

shares
comments

Related video

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

Previous article

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sainz: Tyre graining cost possible top-five finish at Portimao

2
Formula 1

Ricciardo: F1 power unit glitch was "disheartening"

21 h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

21 h
4
Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

6 h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton has "done well" to avoid F1 incidents with Verstappen

Latest news
Russian GP not ruling out alternating Sochi and Igora Drive
Formula 1

Russian GP not ruling out alternating Sochi and Igora Drive

1 h
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Prime
Formula 1

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

2 h
Mercedes distracted by lack of stability, says Ferrari
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes distracted by lack of stability, says Ferrari

2 h
Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren, says Norris
Formula 1

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren, says Norris

3 h
"Less lazy" AlphaTauri F1 car key to 2021 progress
Formula 1

"Less lazy" AlphaTauri F1 car key to 2021 progress

3 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: The Mercedes situation 05:26
Formula 1
49m

Formula 1: The Mercedes situation

Formula 1: How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's charge 00:54
Formula 1
55m

Formula 1: How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's charge

Formula 1: Ricciardo says power unit glitch at Styrian GP was 00:44
Formula 1
7 h

Formula 1: Ricciardo says power unit glitch at Styrian GP was "disheartening"

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Styrian GP best photos 02:43
Formula 1
22 h

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Styrian GP best photos

Formula 1: Mercedes investigating if 00:56
Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes investigating if "wacky" set-up led to Styria struggles

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
FIA would have investigated Bottas pitlane spin without complaint Styrian GP
Formula 1

FIA would have investigated Bottas pitlane spin without complaint

Why Russell should remain upbeat despite ‘hurt’ of Styria DNF Styrian GP
Formula 1

Why Russell should remain upbeat despite ‘hurt’ of Styria DNF

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Trending Today

Sainz: Tyre graining cost possible top-five finish at Portimao
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Tyre graining cost possible top-five finish at Portimao

Ricciardo: F1 power unit glitch was "disheartening"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: F1 power unit glitch was "disheartening"

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

Hamilton has "done well" to avoid F1 incidents with Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton has "done well" to avoid F1 incidents with Verstappen

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Prime

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
2 h
Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Prime

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Prime

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Prime

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says Ben Edwards, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2021
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Prime

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams...

Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Prime

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Prime

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

Latest news

Russian GP not ruling out alternating Sochi and Igora Drive
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russian GP not ruling out alternating Sochi and Igora Drive

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

Mercedes distracted by lack of stability, says Ferrari
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes distracted by lack of stability, says Ferrari

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren, says Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren, says Norris

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.