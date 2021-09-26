Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

McLaren's Lando Norris will start a race from pole position for the first time in his F1 career after topping a wet/dry qualifying on Saturday.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will join his former teammate Norris on the front row after an excellent lap of his own in Q3, with George Russell an impressive third for Williams.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton made two mistakes in tricky conditions in Q3, leaving him fourth on the grid alongside his 2022 teammate Russell.

Valtteri Bottas was only seventh in the other Mercedes, while Sergio Perez also qualified a disappointing ninth for Red Bull.

Championship leader Max Verstappen will start at the back of the grid after Red Bull elected to fit a new Honda power unit on his car.

When is the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix will begin at 15:00 local time (+3 GMT) at Sochi.

Date : Sunday, September 26, 2021

: Sunday, September 26, 2021 Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 15:00 local time / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:30 09:30 10:30 04:30 01:30 18:30 17:30 14:00 FP2 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 FP3 09:00 10:00 11:00 05:00 02:00 19:00 18:00 14:30 Qualifying 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch the Russian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Russian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

