Formula 1 / Russian GP / Preview

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

shares
comments
Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
By:

The Russian Grand Prix will take place on September 27 at Sochi Autodrom. Here's how you can watch the Formula 1 race in the comfort of your living room.

Lewis Hamilton will start the Russian GP from pole position after surviving a Q2 scare that could have left him 15th on the grid. Should he win Sunday's race he will Michael Schumacher's long-standing record of 91 grand prix victories.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen posted a stunning lap to separate the two Mercedes, besting Valtteri Bottas by a tenth of a second with a last-gasp effort in Q3.

Sergio Perez qualified fourth for Racing Point despite not receiving the same upgrades as teammate Lance Stroll, while Daniel Ricciardo continued his fine weekend showing to take fifth ahead of McLaren's Carlos Sainz.

When is the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix? 

The Russian Grand Prix will be held on September 27 at Sochi.

  • Date: Sunday September 27, 2020 
  • Start time: 2:10pm MSK / 12:10pm BST / 1:10pm CEST / 7:10am ET / 4:10am PT / 8:10pm JST / 9:10pm AEST / 4:40pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch Russian Grand Prix?

The Russian Grand Prix will be broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe: Sky TV has the exclusive rights for Formula 1 broadcast in the UK and Italy. Movistar F1 will broadcast the race in Spain. Viewers in France can tune into Canal+.

North America: The Russian GP will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where F1 is broadcast by sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live coverage in Japan. 

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage from Sochi to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show the race in New Zealand.

Can I stream the Russian Grand Prix?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream the race on a device of their choice. Sky Sports and Movistar offer live streaming in the UK and Spain respectively, with the latter's package costing seven euros a month.

Weather forecast for the Russian Grand Prix

No rain is expected at Sochi on Sunday. According to the latest forecast, the minimum temperature will be 19C and maximum temperature will be 28C.

Starting grid for Russian Grand Prix:

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 1'31.304
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 1'31.867 0.563
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 1'31.956 0.652
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 1'32.317 1.013
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 1'32.364 1.060
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 1'32.550 1.246
7 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 1'32.624 1.320
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 1'32.847 1.543
9 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 1'33.000 1.696
10 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 1'33.008 1.704
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 1'33.239 1.935
12 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 1'33.249 1.945
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 1'33.364 2.060
14 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 1'33.583 2.279
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 1'33.609 2.305
16 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 1'34.592 3.288
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'34.594 3.290
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 1'34.681 3.377
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 1'35.066 3.762
20 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'35.267 3.963
View full results

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Author Rachit Thukral

