Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Results

2020 F1 Russian Grand Prix race results

Valtteri Bottas won the Russian Grand Prix for Mercedes at Sochi, round 10 of the Formula 1 World Championship, after Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton was handed two penalties that cost him the lead.

From pole position, Hamilton led the charge from pole position – starting on the soft tyre as opposed to rivals Bottas and Max Verstappen (Red Bull) on the mediums. But his race winning hopes were truly dashed by race control, which revealed two 5-second penalties for practice start violations.

Mercedes decided to pit Hamilton early, putting him on the hard tyres for the rest of the race. Bottas was released out front and pulled well clear of the opposition, which was led by Verstappen.

Hamilton recovered to finish third, complaining multiple times about the penalties and that the team stopped him too early, ahead of Racing Point’s Sergio Perez.

Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo got a 5s time penalty for not going through the Turn 2 bollards after overshooting while he passed teammate Esteban Ocon, but he pulled out enough of a gap over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to make that irrelevant to claim fifth.

AlphaTauri’s Daniil Kvyat started the race on hard tyres, and ran as high as third before stopping. He charged back to eighth on fresh rubber, but couldn’t find a way past Ocon, with teammate Pierre Gasly also making a late stop and passing Alex Albon (who scored the final point) and Lando Norris to take ninth.

Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen ran in the points for a while on the day he equalled Rubens Barichello’s record of F1 starts, but finished 14th after a slow pitstop.

Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll went out of the race on the opening lap after crashes.

F1 Russian Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Pits Points
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 53 1:34'00.364 1 26
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 53 1:34'08.093 1 18
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 53 1:34'23.093 1 15
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 53 1:34'30.922 1 12
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 53 1:34'52.429 1 10
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 53 1:35'02.550 1 8
7 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 53 1:35'08.370 1 6
8 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 53 1:35'09.104 1 4
9 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 53 1:35'30.130 2 2
10 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 53 1:35'38.224 2 1
11 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 52 1 lap 1
12 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 52 1 lap 1
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 52 1 lap 1
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 52 1 lap 1
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 52 1 lap 2
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 52 1 lap 1
17 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 52 1 lap 2
18 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 52 1 lap 3
dnf Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 0
dnf Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 0
F1 Russian Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 51 1'37.030 216.972
2 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 50 1'37.231 0.201 0.201 216.523
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 53 1'37.332 0.302 0.101 216.298
4 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 52 1'37.352 0.322 0.020 216.254
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 50 1'37.377 0.347 0.025 216.198
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 53 1'37.886 0.856 0.509 215.074
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 48 1'38.075 1.045 0.189 214.660
8 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 52 1'38.141 1.111 0.066 214.515
9 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 51 1'38.377 1.347 0.236 214.001
10 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 37 1'38.858 1.828 0.481 212.960
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 47 1'39.053 2.023 0.195 212.540
12 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 48 1'39.133 2.103 0.080 212.369
13 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 48 1'39.216 2.186 0.083 212.191
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 46 1'39.588 2.558 0.372 211.398
15 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 44 1'39.614 2.584 0.026 211.343
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 44 1'39.766 2.736 0.152 211.021
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 52 1'40.380 3.350 0.614 209.731
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 47 1'41.044 4.014 0.664 208.352
F1 Russian Grand Prix tyre strategy

Cla Driver Chassis Engine 1 2 3 4
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes M 29 H 27
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda M 28 H 28
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes S 19 H 37
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes S 23 H 33
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault S 18 H 38
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari M 28 H 25
7 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault S 21 H 35
8 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda H 30 M 23
9 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda S 21 H 24 M 11
10 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda S 5 H 26 M 26
11 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari M 16 H 36
12 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari M 19 H 33
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari M 30 H 22
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari H 35 M 17
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault S 4 H 46 M 5
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes M 17 H 35
17 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari M 17 H 25 M 10
18 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes M 1 H 13 M 38 S 2
Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault S 3
Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes M 0
