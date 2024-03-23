All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Australian GP

Sainz "almost not believing" Australia F1 front row after surgery

Carlos Sainz was "almost not believing" his front row start for Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix, still feeling discomfort aboard his Ferrari two weeks after undergoing surgery.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, arrives in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, arrives in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sainz missed the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix a fortnight ago due to appendicitis and recovered just in time from the procedure to travel to Australia and take part in the Melbourne event.

The Spaniard produced a strong qualifying performance to grab second on the grid behind polesitter Max Verstappen which he said was surprising given the quick turnaround from his surgery and the discomfort he still feels behind the wheel.

"It's been a tough couple of weeks, a lot of days in bed waiting to see if I could make it to this weekend," Sainz said after finishing 0.270s behind Verstappen's Red Bull.

"To put it on the front row after leading through qualifying, I was almost not believing it, especially after how tough it's been.

"I'm very happy to be challenging the Red Bulls this weekend. I was a bit rusty at the beginning yesterday but then I got up to speed and I could finally find the pace and feeling good with a car.

"I'm not gonna lie. I'm not in my most comfortable state when I'm driving out there, but I can get it done.

"A lot of discomfort and weird feelings but no pain, so it allows me to push for a flat out."

Sainz says Williams driver Alex Albon, who was struck by appendicitis at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, warned him about the type of discomfort he would be facing due to the high loads in the cockpit.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"I feel like it's exactly what Alex told me before jumping in the car when he got his appendix removed," Sainz explained.

"With the g-force and everything, on the inside, it just feels like everything is moving more than normal and you need some confidence to brace the core and the body as you're used to do, but you get used to it.

"There is no pain, there is nothing to worry about. It's just a weird feeling that you have to get used to while driving. Especially on this circuit, we're pulling five to six Gs in some of the braking [zones] and corners."

Sainz felt like missing out on qualifying and the race in Jeddah hurt him more, because he felt still a bit behind on learning his 2024 car, especially on the softest tyre compound.

"I'm still learning this new car, I missed a qualifying session in Jeddah and full race, so probably there were things there that I could have learned through qualifying that I could have applied today," he explained.

"The car surprised me in a couple of corners once we started to crank in the flap. It wasn't the cleanest of laps, but as I said, if you would have told me even five days ago, that I could have travelled here, still recovering, and be P2 on the grid and fighting for pole, I would have taken it."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Australian GP
Next article Verstappen: "Little tickles" to car the key to F1 Australian GP pole

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP

Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP
Perez: Sainz would have "absolutely" won F1 Australian GP against Verstappen

Perez: Sainz would have "absolutely" won F1 Australian GP against Verstappen

Formula 1
Australian GP
Perez: Sainz would have "absolutely" won F1 Australian GP against Verstappen
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Carlos Sainz
More from
Carlos Sainz
Sainz hails "rollercoaster" Australia F1 win after surgery

Sainz hails "rollercoaster" Australia F1 win after surgery

Formula 1
Australian GP
Sainz hails "rollercoaster" Australia F1 win after surgery
Sainz details recovery process as he bids for F1 return in Australia

Sainz details recovery process as he bids for F1 return in Australia

Formula 1
Australian GP
Sainz details recovery process as he bids for F1 return in Australia
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
Leclerc targets Perez in F1 Australian GP, as Verstappen "too strong"

Leclerc targets Perez in F1 Australian GP, as Verstappen "too strong"

Formula 1
Australian GP
Leclerc targets Perez in F1 Australian GP, as Verstappen "too strong"
Ferrari has “best shot” so far at beating Red Bull, says Leclerc

Ferrari has “best shot” so far at beating Red Bull, says Leclerc

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ferrari has “best shot” so far at beating Red Bull, says Leclerc

Latest news

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MOT2 Moto2
Algarve
MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP

Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP
Wolff wants to 'punch himself on the nose' after Mercedes F1 Australian GP DNFs

Wolff wants to 'punch himself on the nose' after Mercedes F1 Australian GP DNFs

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Wolff wants to 'punch himself on the nose' after Mercedes F1 Australian GP DNFs

Prime

Discover prime content
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Marcus Simmons
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia