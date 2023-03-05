Subscribe
Previous / F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins 2023 Bahrain GP, Alonso stars Next / McLaren reveals Norris and Piastri reliability issues in Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Sainz: Aston Martin F1 pace in Bahrain GP "very concerning"

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz reckons the pace of Aston Martin in the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix has proved to be “very concerning”.

Matt Kew
By:
Co-author:
Filip Cleeren
Sainz: Aston Martin F1 pace in Bahrain GP "very concerning"

Fourth-starting Sainz was on course for third place when his Scuderia stable-mate Charles Leclerc was forced to retire on lap 39 out of 57 with a suspected engine failure.

However, the 2022 British GP victor was then bumped off the podium in the dying stages by compatriot Fernando Alonso, the two-time world champion making his Aston Martin debut.

Sainz called out poor tyre degradation aboard his SF-23 as fundamental to Ferrari's inability to mount a challenge to the Red Bulls that bagged a 1-2, with defending champion Max Verstappen leading Sergio Perez.

But he was equally alarmed by the pace of the AMR23, which he called "very concerning", as the injured Lance Stroll added to the Silverstone squad's points haul in sixth.

The Spaniard continued: "I wish that as soon as we go to other tracks where we cook less the rear tyres, we can hold on better.

"It's clear their car has something, both Red Bull and Aston, where they degrade a lot less.

"If you look at Mercedes and us, we have very similar degradation. These other two cars, for some reason, they don't degrade.

"It's something we will have to look into, analyse and see what we can do."

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alonso managed to steal the position off Sainz by finally activating DRS on the run to Turn 11 to settle what had been a fraught battle, with the duo having made brief contact.

On the dice, Sainz said: "It was a nice battle. It nearly, unfortunately, cost me a position to Lewis Hamilton, fifth] also because in our car, as soon as you push a bit to defend from Fernando, you cook the tyres.

"It's problem that we have too much degradation, the tyres get too hot when we start pushing. It means we don't have a lot of margin in the race.

Asked about the coming together with Alonso, Sainz said: "I felt it from behind but to be honest, I think it was a nice clean battle. It was just a little touch.

"Always good fun but in the end, the time put us where we are right now that is behind Aston in the race and clearly behind Red Bull."

Read Also:
shares
comments

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins 2023 Bahrain GP, Alonso stars

McLaren reveals Norris and Piastri reliability issues in Bahrain GP
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
McLaren reveals Norris and Piastri reliability issues in Bahrain GP

McLaren reveals Norris and Piastri reliability issues in Bahrain GP

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

McLaren reveals Norris and Piastri reliability issues in Bahrain GP McLaren reveals Norris and Piastri reliability issues in Bahrain GP

Verstappen credits victory to dominant F1 Bahrain GP start

Verstappen credits victory to dominant F1 Bahrain GP start

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Verstappen credits victory to dominant F1 Bahrain GP start Verstappen credits victory to dominant F1 Bahrain GP start

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Latest news

McLaughlin: “Big mistake” took out Grosjean in St. Pete IndyCar battle

McLaughlin: “Big mistake” took out Grosjean in St. Pete IndyCar battle

IndyCar

McLaughlin: “Big mistake” took out Grosjean in St. Pete IndyCar battle McLaughlin: “Big mistake” took out Grosjean in St. Pete IndyCar battle

St. Pete IndyCar: Ericsson beats O’Ward in crash-filled nail-biter

St. Pete IndyCar: Ericsson beats O’Ward in crash-filled nail-biter

IndyCar

St. Pete IndyCar: Ericsson beats O’Ward in crash-filled nail-biter St. Pete IndyCar: Ericsson beats O’Ward in crash-filled nail-biter

McLaren reveals Norris and Piastri reliability issues in Bahrain GP

McLaren reveals Norris and Piastri reliability issues in Bahrain GP

Formula 1

McLaren reveals Norris and Piastri reliability issues in Bahrain GP McLaren reveals Norris and Piastri reliability issues in Bahrain GP

Sainz: Aston Martin F1 pace in Bahrain GP "very concerning"

Sainz: Aston Martin F1 pace in Bahrain GP "very concerning"

Formula 1

Sainz: Aston Martin F1 pace in Bahrain GP "very concerning" Sainz: Aston Martin F1 pace in Bahrain GP "very concerning"

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
GP Racing

Evaluating F1's new rules Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Stuart Codling

The rookie crop of F1 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Luke Smith

Has Alonso chosen the right team? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.