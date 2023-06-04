Subscribe
Previous / Russell: Double F1 podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes Next / Norris didn't expect F1 points in Spain even before Hamilton clash
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Sainz: Barcelona exposed Ferrari's F1 tyre weakness

Carlos Sainz has called on Ferrari to further address its tyre wear weakness after being exposed by Mercedes in Formula 1's Spanish Grand Prix on its "weakest track of the season".

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Matt Kew
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, makes a stop

Sainz qualified second for his home race, but as has been the case in previous races, Ferrari's comparatively poor race pace made him slide backwards, his Ferrari struggling with the bumpy and fast nature of the Barcelona circuit as it was outclassed by Mercedes on tyre management.

After an early first pitstop, Sainz went from the soft onto the hard tyres, which allowed Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to breeze past him on fresher and faster mediums later on.

Team-mate George Russell also followed Hamilton through to claim a double Mercedes podium behind runaway leader Max Verstappen, and Sainz was demoted to fifth in the closing stages by the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez, who had started as far back as 11th.

While Sainz was slowly losing ground, team-mate Charles Leclerc struggled to make inroads from his pitlane start, finishing just outside the points in 11th.

Sainz said the race exposed Ferrari's propensity of chewing through its tyres, a recurring issue which was exacerbated by Barcelona's many high-speed right-handers, which were tough on the left-front corner.

"Honestly, I just spent the whole race managing tyres because we know we are very hard on them and with this high deg circuit, I just couldn't push," Sainz said.

"We know it's a weakness of our car and coming to a high deg circuit and a two-stop race, we were just managing the whole way trying to make it to the target laps of the stints and still falling short in a few of them.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"The weaknesses of our car are coming alive on a circuit like this with the high-speed corners and how hard we are on tyres. But it also shows that yesterday we must have done a pretty good lap.

"I think today was again, a bit back to where the car is at the moment in race pace, and yeah, probably this sort of track is not great for us."

Ferrari's race pace was a setback after introducing comprehensive upgrades this weekend, featuring revamped sidepods.

Read Also:

Sainz praised his team for fast-tracking the updates and believes Ferrari simply hasn't been able to exploit them yet because it brought the new parts to its "weakest circuit" of 2023 so far.

"Difficult to tell," he replied when asked if the updates had their desired effect.

"I know the factory did a tremendous effort to bring them. Probably we brought them to our weakest track of this season because of the characteristics of the track. So probably we haven't seen the best of them yet.

"I still believe with the bouncing and the high-speed weakness we have we were never going to be very competitive around here.

"So, it's too early to tell but I think they did a tremendous effort to bring it, so hats off to all the factory, let's keep pushing and let's keep improving."

shares
comments

Russell: Double F1 podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes

Norris didn't expect F1 points in Spain even before Hamilton clash
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 deal could be signed "tomorrow"

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 deal could be signed "tomorrow"

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 deal could be signed "tomorrow" Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 deal could be signed "tomorrow"

Russell: Double F1 podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes

Russell: Double F1 podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Russell: Double F1 podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes Russell: Double F1 podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Carlos Sainz More from
Carlos Sainz
Sainz "left nothing on the table" for F1 Spanish GP front-row slot

Sainz "left nothing on the table" for F1 Spanish GP front-row slot

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Sainz "left nothing on the table" for F1 Spanish GP front-row slot Sainz "left nothing on the table" for F1 Spanish GP front-row slot

Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger

Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Leclerc to start Spanish GP from pitlane as Ferrari replaces rear end 

Leclerc to start Spanish GP from pitlane as Ferrari replaces rear end 

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Leclerc to start Spanish GP from pitlane as Ferrari replaces rear end  Leclerc to start Spanish GP from pitlane as Ferrari replaces rear end 

Leclerc has 'no answer' after Q1 exit in F1 Spanish GP qualifying

Leclerc has 'no answer' after Q1 exit in F1 Spanish GP qualifying

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Leclerc has 'no answer' after Q1 exit in F1 Spanish GP qualifying Leclerc has 'no answer' after Q1 exit in F1 Spanish GP qualifying

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Latest news

After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway

After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway

NAS NASCAR Cup
Madison

After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway

2023 NASCAR Cup Gateway race results

2023 NASCAR Cup Gateway race results

NAS NASCAR Cup
Madison

2023 NASCAR Cup Gateway race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Gateway race results

Busch survives multiple restarts for Cup win at Gateway

Busch survives multiple restarts for Cup win at Gateway

NAS NASCAR Cup
Madison

Busch survives multiple restarts for Cup win at Gateway Busch survives multiple restarts for Cup win at Gateway

IndyCar Detroit: Palou wins action-packed revived downtown race

IndyCar Detroit: Palou wins action-packed revived downtown race

Indy IndyCar
Detroit

IndyCar Detroit: Palou wins action-packed revived downtown race IndyCar Detroit: Palou wins action-packed revived downtown race

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe