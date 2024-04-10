All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Japanese GP

Sainz: Better F1 car the biggest factor behind Ferrari strategy jump

Carlos Sainz believes simply having a much better Formula 1 car is the biggest factor behind Ferrari appearing to make strides with its race strategies.

Filip Cleeren Alex Kalinauckas
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, in the pit lane

Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ferrari was praised for its sharp strategic decisions at last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, in which Charles Leclerc made a rare one-stopper work to move up from eighth to fourth.

Meanwhile, Sainz was able to cash in a longer second stint on medium tyres, ensuring he had fresher hard tyres in a shorter final stint to pass four cars and claim third.

But while Sainz acknowledged Ferrari's strategy department had made steps in recent seasons, he felt the biggest gains were simply the result of having a much better and more consistent race pace with its SF-24.

"We've made progress on strategy over the last three years, progressively, but if you see a jump this year on strategy, it's purely down to the car," Sainz replied when asked by Autosport about any strategy improvements.

"I think just having a car that allows you to have flexibility on strategy is something that last year we couldn't have, so we were boxed in to stop at certain laps."

Ferrari made great strides in solving its crippling race performance issues from last year, which meant Leclerc and Sainz were often helplessly sliding down the order despite qualifying strongly.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sainz feels those problems often ensured that no matter which strategy Ferrari chose, it was unable to truly make it work, copping criticism from supporters about its decision-making.

At the same time, it is much easier to make a strategy look brilliant with a car that is not only faster but looks after its tyres better and doesn't punish drivers for pushing.

"We couldn't extend. We had so much degradation that it looked always like people could extend and then come back on us on a harder tyre," Sainz expanded.

"Last year, we just [had] zero flexibility and we couldn't do anything without racing, so it looked like we were not getting the strategy right a lot of times.

"But when you have a car that is better on tyres, two drivers that can push on the car more often and you have that extra flexibility, your strategy also looks better."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Andretti planning F2 and F3 entries to promote US talent to F1 team
Next article RB: Tsunoda “mentally on a different level” in 2024

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Why Mercedes' Japan F1 podium claims seem far-fetched

Why Mercedes' Japan F1 podium claims seem far-fetched

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Why Mercedes' Japan F1 podium claims seem far-fetched
Sainz thought Japan F1 podium was "not possible" until "mega" final stint

Sainz thought Japan F1 podium was "not possible" until "mega" final stint

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Sainz thought Japan F1 podium was "not possible" until "mega" final stint
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Carlos Sainz
More from
Carlos Sainz
Ferrari can win more F1 races despite Red Bull's Suzuka dominance - Sainz

Ferrari can win more F1 races despite Red Bull's Suzuka dominance - Sainz

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Ferrari can win more F1 races despite Red Bull's Suzuka dominance - Sainz
Sainz: Now time to "speed up" talks to find 2025 F1 seat

Sainz: Now time to "speed up" talks to find 2025 F1 seat

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Sainz: Now time to "speed up" talks to find 2025 F1 seat
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Vasseur: No guarantee that Ferrari F1 tyre issues are resolved

Vasseur: No guarantee that Ferrari F1 tyre issues are resolved

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Vasseur: No guarantee that Ferrari F1 tyre issues are resolved
Leclerc focussed on "negative" tyre preparation issues ahead of Chinese GP

Leclerc focussed on "negative" tyre preparation issues ahead of Chinese GP

Formula 1
Leclerc focussed on "negative" tyre preparation issues ahead of Chinese GP
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Latest news

Verstappen not a fan of F1's active aero plans for 2026

Verstappen not a fan of F1's active aero plans for 2026

F1 Formula 1
Verstappen not a fan of F1's active aero plans for 2026
Larson: "There's still a lot left to learn" after Wednesday's Indy 500 test

Larson: "There's still a lot left to learn" after Wednesday's Indy 500 test

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500 Open test
Larson: "There's still a lot left to learn" after Wednesday's Indy 500 test
Newgarden fastest in rain-shortened first day of Indy 500 Open Test

Newgarden fastest in rain-shortened first day of Indy 500 Open Test

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Newgarden fastest in rain-shortened first day of Indy 500 Open Test
Hyundai to run four Ioniq 5 N EVs at Pikes Peak Hillclimb

Hyundai to run four Ioniq 5 N EVs at Pikes Peak Hillclimb

HCRC Hillclimb
Hyundai to run four Ioniq 5 N EVs at Pikes Peak Hillclimb

Prime

Discover prime content
How a carryover Alpine blighted by politics gave Ocon an improbable F1 win

How a carryover Alpine blighted by politics gave Ocon an improbable F1 win

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How a carryover Alpine blighted by politics gave Ocon an improbable F1 win
The F1 breakthroughs Mercedes made in Japan – and what's next

The F1 breakthroughs Mercedes made in Japan – and what's next

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The F1 breakthroughs Mercedes made in Japan – and what's next
Suzuka sensation redeemed Alonso, but his F1 future is complicated

Suzuka sensation redeemed Alonso, but his F1 future is complicated

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Suzuka sensation redeemed Alonso, but his F1 future is complicated
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia