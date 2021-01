With pre-season testing limited to just three days, Ferrari is giving Sainz additional mileage to help him get acclimated with the team following his switch from McLaren over the winter.

The Spaniard will get another half day's worth of running on Thursday morning, following his full day of testing on Wednesday.

Sainz's running is part of a five-day, seven-driver test which also features his 2021 teammate Charles Leclerc, Haas rookie Mick Schumacher and Ferrari Academy drivers Robert Shwartzman, Giuilano Alesi and Marcus Armstrong, plus test driver Callum Ilott.

