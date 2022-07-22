Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / AlphaTauri reveals long-awaited F1 car update for Paul Ricard Next / French GP: Leclerc pips Verstappen by 0.091s to lead FP1
Formula 1 / French GP News

Sainz gets 10-place grid drop in France after power unit element change

Carlos Sainz will drop 10 places on the grid for this weekend’s Formula 1 French Grand Prix after Ferrari took a new control electronics on his power unit.

Luke Smith
By:
Sainz gets 10-place grid drop in France after power unit element change

Sainz was forced to retire from the Austrian Grand Prix while running third in the closing stages two weeks ago after a fire emerged on his car following an engine failure.

The issue and fire left Ferrari weighing up whether or not to change Sainz's power unit and take a grid penalty at Paul Ricard this weekend. Ferrari F1 boss Mattia Binotto said after Austria that it was "very likely" a change would be required, while Sainz said on Thursday that there was "a chance" he may have to do so.

Following the start of opening practice in France, the FIA issued an update confirming the new power unit elements taken for this weekend, one of which was a fresh control electronics on Sainz's car.

As it is Sainz's third control electronics of the season, breaking the yearly limit of two, it has triggered an automatic 10-place grid drop.

Sainz's power unit has also been fitted with a fresh energy store, but as it is only his second element of the season, he remains within the yearly limit and has no additional penalty.

The burned out car of Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, after a fire causes his retirement

The burned out car of Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, after a fire causes his retirement

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

But should Ferrari it opt to stagger any further power unit changes through the rest of the weekend - an approach taken with Charles Leclerc in Canada - and take a fresh engine, turbocharger, MGU-K or MGU-K, then it would drop Sainz to the back of the grid.

The penalty will come as a further setback for Sainz, who said on Thursday that the Austria retirement came just as he was "getting my championship hopes back up" following his win at Silverstone.

The Spaniard now sits 75 points behind standings leader Max Verstappen, and is 37 back from teammate Charles Leclerc.

Changes have also been made to Lewis Hamilton's car at Mercedes for France, where he will run with a fresh turbocharger, energy store and MGU-H this weekend. All the new elements remain within the limit, meaning Hamilton will serve no grid drop.

Hamilton is joined in taking a new energy store by Sainz, George Russell and Zhou Guanyu, while Verstappen and Lando Norris both have a new exhaust system for this weekend without any penalty.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

AlphaTauri reveals long-awaited F1 car update for Paul Ricard
Previous article

AlphaTauri reveals long-awaited F1 car update for Paul Ricard
Next article

French GP: Leclerc pips Verstappen by 0.091s to lead FP1

French GP: Leclerc pips Verstappen by 0.091s to lead FP1
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
McLaren: FIA must "not give way" on 2023 F1 floor changes
Formula 1

McLaren: FIA must "not give way" on 2023 F1 floor changes

AlphaTauri reveals long-awaited F1 car update for Paul Ricard French GP
Formula 1

AlphaTauri reveals long-awaited F1 car update for Paul Ricard

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes F1 upgrades explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes F1 upgrades explained

Formula 1's top teams Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes have all brought detailed upgrades to the French Grand Prix.

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit...

Red Bull: Lobbying for 2023 F1 floor changes about helping "certain team"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Lobbying for 2023 F1 floor changes about helping "certain team"

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner thinks that Formula 1’s tweaked floor rules for 2023 are being pushed for just so a "certain team" can benefit.

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Sainz fastest in French GP on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Sainz fastest in French GP on Friday

Carlos Sainz was fastest during French Grand Prix practice on Friday, the 12th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, leading a Ferrari 1-2.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari Prime

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit...

Formula 1
8 h
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Prime

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place.

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Prime

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Prime

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as Stuart Codling explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form.

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Prime

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Prime

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.