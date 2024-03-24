Sainz hails "rollercoaster" Australia F1 win after surgery
Carlos Sainz says his victory in Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix felt like a "rollercoaster", coming just two weeks after undergoing surgery.
Watch: F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Review - Ferrari On Top Down Under
A fortnight ago Sainz had to miss the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to appendicitis, facing a battle to regain fitness for Melbourne's third race of the season.
But while the Spaniard admitted he wasn't physically at 100 percent, that didn't stop him from qualifying second behind Max Verstappen.
And when Verstappen hit brake trouble from the start of the race, Sainz pounced to break the Dutchman's winning his first win since last year's Singapore Grand Prix, taking a 1-2 for Ferrari ahead of Charles Leclerc.
"I felt really good out there," Sainz said. "Of course a bit stiff and especially physically it wasn't the easiest, but I was lucky that I was more or less on my own and I could manage my pace, manage the tyres, manage everything, it wasn't the toughest races of all.
"Very proud of the team, happy to be in a one-two with Charles here. It shows that the hard work pays off. Life sometimes it's crazy.
"What happened at the beginning of the year, then the podium in Bahrain, then the appendix, the comeback, the win. It's a rollercoaster, but I loved it. I'm extremely happy."
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Sainz was unaware of the extent of Verstappen's brake issues as he passed the Red Bull driver on lap 2.
But he said he felt confident about being able to keep him at bay once he got ahead as Ferrari's race pace already looked promising earlier this weekend.
"I think from lap 2 when I was leading," he said when asked when he thought he could race for victory.
"With the pace I had yesterday, I knew I could get it done, especially in clean air. Obviously, the risk of a safety car and red flag here was always in the back of my mind. But luckily, it was a clean race.
"A pity [for Verstappen] because we would have had, I think, a very good fight for P1 today. But yeah, I'm happy to take the win. He's had plenty of them!"
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Sainz "almost not believing" Australia F1 front row after surgery
Sainz details recovery process as he bids for F1 return in Australia
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
Leclerc targets Perez in F1 Australian GP, as Verstappen "too strong"
Ferrari has “best shot” so far at beating Red Bull, says Leclerc
Latest news
Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race
Bell raises some tempers en route to runner-up finish at COTA
Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win NASCAR Cup race at COTA
McLaughlin: “Clean air” aided Thermal IndyCar runner-up spot
Prime
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments