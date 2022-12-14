Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Ford linked to F1 return with Red Bull Next / Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design, why car makes “weird noise”
Formula 1 News

Sainz: I know Vasseur will do well as Ferrari F1 boss

Carlos Sainz is confident new Ferrari Formula 1 boss Frederic Vasseur is “going to do well” after an initial chat with the incoming team principal.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Jacobo Vega
Sainz: I know Vasseur will do well as Ferrari F1 boss

Ferrari announced on Tuesday that ex-Sauber F1 chief Vasseur would be taking over as team principal and general manager in January following Mattia Binotto’s resignation.

Vasseur will join Ferrari after a six-season stint overseeing Sauber’s F1 efforts, racing under the Alfa Romeo brand for the past four years, as well as previously spending a brief period at Renault in 2016.

Speaking in an Estrella Galicia event in Spain on Wednesday, Sainz said he hoped the arrival of Vasseur would be a “positive change”, noting the added motivation that comes with fresh blood.

“Whenever someone new arrives, he has extra motivation, wanting to do well for himself and for the team,” said Sainz.

“You have to give him time to see how the team works, know what changes are needed. Ferrari is very big and I know it will take time. It doesn't happen from one day to the next.”

Frédéric Vasseur, Ferrari

Frédéric Vasseur, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

Sainz revealed he had already spoken with Vasseur since his appointment was confirmed, and that they were previously in contact when Vasseur was trying to sign Sainz during his brief stint at Renault.

Sainz would go on to join Renault in 2017 ahead of later moves to McLaren and then Ferrari.

“I've heard very good things about him,” said Sainz.

“I know him personally, he already wanted to sign me to go to Renault. I spoke to him yesterday, I called him and I had my first contact as a Ferrari driver.

“I know he's going to do well.”

Read Also:

Vasseur takes over at Ferrari at a time when the team is bidding to end its championship drought that dates back to 2008. While it scored its first win in two-and-a-half years in 2022, Ferrari failed to sustain a title challenge against Red Bull over the season.

Sainz scored his maiden F1 win at the British Grand Prix in July, but he struggled to gel with the Ferrari F1-75 car in the early part of the year, and was hampered by six retirements over the season.

He ended the season fifth in the championship, 62 point shy of team-mate Charles Leclerc.

“This year is the first that I have had a really competitive car and it has made me learn a lot,” said Sainz.

“I am sure that I will take advantage of this to improve in the future.”

shares
comments

Related video

Ford linked to F1 return with Red Bull
Previous article

Ford linked to F1 return with Red Bull
Next article

Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design, why car makes “weird noise”

Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design, why car makes “weird noise”
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Wolff: W13 will have "special place" in Mercedes F1 collection "very far back"
Formula 1

Wolff: W13 will have "special place" in Mercedes F1 collection "very far back"

Why Vasseur is the right man to lead Ferrari's F1 revival
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Vasseur is the right man to lead Ferrari's F1 revival

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Masi joins Karting Australia Board
Kart Kart

Masi joins Karting Australia Board

Former Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has been named as a Karting Australia board member.

The Honda driver aiming to shed "quiet and shy" image
Super Formula Super Formula

The Honda driver aiming to shed "quiet and shy" image

Honda driver Hiroki Otsu says he wants to overturn perceptions that he is "quiet and shy" next season after losing his drive in Super Formula for 2023.

Walkinshaw confirms Super2 return
Supercars Supercars

Walkinshaw confirms Super2 return

Walkinshaw Andretti United has formally announced it will return to Super2 next year with a two-car programme.

Bronze GT3 class added to Bathurst 12 Hour
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bronze GT3 class added to Bathurst 12 Hour

An all-Bronze GT3 class has been added to class structure of the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is Alonso really getting back to his ‘2012’ F1 best? Prime

Is Alonso really getting back to his ‘2012’ F1 best?

OPINION: Fernando Alonso heads to Aston Martin having delivered a better campaign versus the first of his Alpine comeback, even if the results don’t reflect it. But after he discusses feeling close to the level of some of his most famous Formula 1 seasons before swapping blue for green, it’s worth assessing such claims simply because of their worth to F1.

Formula 1
21 h
Why McLaren's low-profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice Prime

Why McLaren's low-profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice

OPINION: Andrea Stella may not have been a name thrown around as a potential team principal for 2023. But the shock moves among senior team personnel in Formula 1 in recent days have led to the quiet Stella taking the reins at McLaren following Andreas Seidl's exit to Sauber. As far as McLaren was concerned, though, he was the only man for the job

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2022
The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component Prime

The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component

The pistons are the workhorse of a Formula 1 engine and so the materials used in their manufacture need to be of the highest quality, explains Pat Symonds.

Formula 1
Dec 11, 2022
Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull Prime

Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull

The 2022 Formula 1 season was Mercedes' leanest for a decade, achieving just a solitary pole and grand prix win. Yet the team is confident it has got the tools it needs to cast that disappointment aside and return to the front of the field again next year.

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2022
How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history Prime

How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history

It’s 60 years since BRM achieved its goal and Graham Hill led the team to a world title double. But that was just part of the remarkable story of a unique team that at times overstretched its resources and had its fair share of disappointments.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever Prime

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever

OPINION: The effectiveness of DRS in Formula 1 remains a topic of debate as the winter break gives a chance for reflection on the racing we saw in 2022. For all of its detractors, perhaps an experiment where DRS is cast aside and the impact this has on racing is in order to truly understand its merits in modern F1.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche Prime

The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche

OPINION: Everything looked set for Red Bull and Porsche to join forces for the 2026 season, before the marriage between both parties was called off. While at the time it looked like a major coup for Formula 1 in gaining both VW Group powerhouses Audi and Porsche for 2026, Red Bull and Porsche have really been spared a potentially fractious relationship.

Formula 1
Dec 7, 2022
How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive Prime

How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive

Glory days for Tyrrell became increasingly infrequent  after Jackie Stewart’s retirement. But in the latest instalment of his history of the team for Autosport's sister title GP Racing,  MAURICE HAMILTON recalls how Ken Tyrrell’s plucky and defiantly small team stayed bold enough to innovate – springing a surprise with F1’s first six-wheeled car

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.