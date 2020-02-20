Sainz: McLaren rivals getting "a lot of help" from big teams

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
253 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
267 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
280 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: McLaren rivals getting "a lot of help" from big teams

shares
comments
Sainz: McLaren rivals getting "a lot of help" from big teams
By:
Feb 20, 2020, 9:19 AM

Carlos Sainz says it will be always be difficult for McLaren to compete against rivals working with frontrunning outfits, hinting at Racing Point's Mercedes-inspired design.

Racing Point broke cover with its new RP20 car on the opening day of pre-season testing in Barcelona on Wednesday, sporting a very similar design to last year's championship-winning Mercedes W10 car.

Racing Point technical chief Andrew Green said it was a "big risk" for the team to follow Mercedes's design lead, but it has raised eyebrows with some of its midfield rivals who do not have ties to any of the frontrunners.

Speaking on Wednesday, McLaren driver Sainz was asked about the pressure on the team following its charge to fourth place in the constructors' championship last year.

Read Also:

The Spaniard explained how there would always be pressure on the team given its history of winning races and championships, but added it faced the added challenge of competing against midfield rivals working closer with the leading teams.

"I think a team like McLaren always has pressure to deliver. McLaren is one of the best teams in history of Formula 1, and we know that fourth-fifth is still not where McLaren wants to be," Sainz said.

"But McLaren also knows that it's still very early in this new project that we have put ourselves, and we are looking at the medium-longer term target of fighting for the top positions again.

"It's very difficult to say at the moment. You can see some of the smaller teams getting a lot of help from the bigger teams, so if they come here with a car that is very similar to last year's Red Bull or to last year's Mercedes, it's going to be very difficult for McLaren to do that of a big step.

"We don't depend on what the others are doing, we depend on what we can do. At the moment we can only focus on ourselves, keep doing the steps that we're doing, like the 35 car and hitting the track and doing a lot of laps, and feeling the car already a step better than last year.

"That's the only thing we can do at the moment, and we cannot think what the others are doing."

McLaren has a customer engine deal with Renault, but enjoys no other technical ties to the team.

It is set to switch to Mercedes power units from the 2021 season.

Next article
Leclerc says new Ferrari offers greater set-up flexibility

Previous article

Leclerc says new Ferrari offers greater set-up flexibility

Next article

Russell: "Very underrated" Latifi will be hard to beat

Russell: "Very underrated" Latifi will be hard to beat
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. Shop Now
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Argentinian GP

Argentinian GP

16 Jan - 18 Jan
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

2h
2
Supercars

Crap but spectacular: Van Gisbergen on new Supercars

1h
3
Supercars

The 2020 Supercars champion will be...

4
World Superbike

Redding: Bautista cost himself 2019 WSBK crown

5
Supercars

Supercars Camaro needs '50 to 80 millimetre' roll hoop adjustment

Latest videos

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown 07:50
Formula 1
40m

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown

Renault R.S.20 Shakedown 01:00
Formula 1

Renault R.S.20 Shakedown

McLaren MCL35 Shakedown 00:43
Formula 1

McLaren MCL35 Shakedown

Alfa Romeo C39 Launch 00:38
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo C39 Launch

Onboard: Romain Grosjean in the new Haas VF-20 02:09
Formula 1

Onboard: Romain Grosjean in the new Haas VF-20

Latest news

Russell: "Very underrated" Latifi will be hard to beat
F1

Russell: "Very underrated" Latifi will be hard to beat

Sainz: McLaren rivals getting "a lot of help" from big teams
F1

Sainz: McLaren rivals getting "a lot of help" from big teams

Leclerc says new Ferrari offers greater set-up flexibility
F1

Leclerc says new Ferrari offers greater set-up flexibility

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens
F1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

Miami Grand Prix clears latest roadblock to 2021 F1 race
F1

Miami Grand Prix clears latest roadblock to 2021 F1 race

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.