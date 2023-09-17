Subscribe
Previous / How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

Sainz not discounting Verstappen from Singapore F1 victory battle

Carlos Sainz anticipates a fight with the top five starters during the Singapore Grand Prix for a first Formula 1 victory of 2023, but warned Max Verstappen cannot be discounted.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Pole man Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Sainz collected his second consecutive F1 pole having managed to head qualifying in Monza, and starts alongside George Russell on the front row of the grid.

The rest of the top five include Sainz's Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, McLaren's Lando Norris, and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen meanwhile was eliminated in Q2 during a miserable qualifying session, in which he was handed a trio of stewards' investigations for alleged impeding offences. His further blushes were spared as none of those investigations yielded a penalty, cementing his 11th-place grid position.

Despite Red Bull's pace struggles in Singapore, having encountered challenges with balance and a weak front end, Sainz reckoned that Verstappen may still have a part to play in the victory battle.

"I don't think you can ever discount Max and Red Bull. They might turn up with a race pace that they've had there all season, and still managed somehow to make it through the field," Sainz explained.

"But, for sure, around here, they have a much more difficult task. And it's a much better opportunity [for us] than Monza, for example.

"I think tomorrow the race is going to be between the top five cars that are starting."

"It is true that George has this extra medium tyre but we could also do a two-stop as the soft didn't look too bad. I think it will be a tough race to manage, a tough race to put together but I think if we nail it, we have a great opportunity."

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Russell had been keen to underline Mercedes' strong race pace in their practice simulations, and reckoned that the Brackley squad held a strategic advantage over Ferrari having saved an extra set of medium tyres.

Read Also:

He did not mention Verstappen as one of his key challengers for victory and reckoned that Ferrari and Norris would be the main protagonists in the battle against the Mercedes duo.

"Yeah, I think the fight will be with Ferrari. We can't discount Lando either, he's got good race pace. Their race pace probably looked a little bit ahead of Ferrari's," Russell said.

"But it's just going to be around tyre degradation, around the pitstops. In all honesty, we're sitting here now, we don't know exactly how the tyre deg's going to pan out.

"On a circuit that is difficult to overtake, you're going to have to bide your time and maximise it around those pitstops."

shares
comments

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Sainz: "Cheeky" Singapore F1 strategy to keep Norris in DRS range a risk

Sainz: "Cheeky" Singapore F1 strategy to keep Norris in DRS range a risk

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Sainz: "Cheeky" Singapore F1 strategy to keep Norris in DRS range a risk Sainz: "Cheeky" Singapore F1 strategy to keep Norris in DRS range a risk

Sainz, Leclerc would accept Singapore F1 team orders if in victory contention

Sainz, Leclerc would accept Singapore F1 team orders if in victory contention

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Sainz, Leclerc would accept Singapore F1 team orders if in victory contention Sainz, Leclerc would accept Singapore F1 team orders if in victory contention

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

Latest news

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

IMSA IMSA
Indianapolis

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2 IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race

2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race 2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race

McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums

McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums

Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Oleg Karpov

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jonathan Noble

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe