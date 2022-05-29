Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Monaco GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization Next / Leclerc: Ferrari made "too many mistakes" in Monaco GP defeat
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Sainz: Out-lap traffic cost me Monaco GP F1 win

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz says traffic on his out-lap after his second pitstop to slicks has cost him a maiden win in a rain-affected Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:

With overtaking impossible, the wet-to-dry race was all but decided when the leaders timed their final pitstop from to slicks.

That transition caught out Ferrari, with polesitter and erstwhile leader Charles Leclerc fuming as poorly timed stops from wets to inters and then to slicks saw him slip to fourth behind Sainz and both Red Bulls.

Sainz was still in with a chance to win the race, however, having pitted from the lead on lap 21 to go straight to slicks.

That would have given him a chance to stay ahead of Red Bull's Perez, who had to come in again for hard tyres one lap later on the largely dry track.

But Perez still came out two second ahead as Sainz encountered traffic on his outlap, which the Spaniard felt cost him the lead and eventual victory.

"I felt like we did everything that we had to do out there," Sainz said. "We stayed patient on the wets, we took the right decision to go on to the slick and a terrible outlap there stuck behind a lapped car cost me a race win today.

"You can understand the frustration because a clean out lap would have secured me the race win today. But it's how this sport is sometimes."

While most teams decided on a stint on intermediates before going onto slicks, Sainz overruled his Ferrari team and decided to go straight from the extreme wet tyres onto the slicks.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sainz said he realised early on in the first stint that skipping the intermediates phase would give him the best chance to come out ahead.

"Yeah, I knew it from halfway through the first stint. I started to see the dry line and I started to realise that it was going to go straight into slicks," Sainz explained.

"I think we did the right call as we were leading the race, basically. Then we pitted for that hard tyre. Obviously hard is never easy on the outlap, but I had to do 12 corners or something like that behind the lapped car that cost me at least a couple of seconds that cost me a race win.

"Anyway, I'm not gonna complain too much. I know that this sport is like that. Checo was unlucky in Jeddah, today he did a great race plus got lucky with myself and in this sport, it will turn around one day or later."

Read Also:

After the pitstops, Perez lead Sainz and Max Verstappen home as the clock hit zero on a race that was first red flagged for heavy rain, and then a second time for a heavy shunt for Haas driver Mick Schumacher.

A frustrated Leclerc came home fourth, with another home victory in Monaco eluding him when he had the car to win. Leclerc also lost a further three points to Verstappen in the drivers' championship, now trailing the Dutchman by nine points.

shares
comments
Monaco GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Previous article

Monaco GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Next article

Leclerc: Ferrari made "too many mistakes" in Monaco GP defeat

Leclerc: Ferrari made "too many mistakes" in Monaco GP defeat
Load comments
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Monaco GP: Perez pips Leclerc by 0.041s in final practice Monaco GP
Formula 1

Monaco GP: Perez pips Leclerc by 0.041s in final practice

Ricciardo "pushed set-up too far" ahead of Monaco FP2 crash Monaco GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo "pushed set-up too far" ahead of Monaco FP2 crash

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix

Horner: Chaotic Monaco start delay should be reviewed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Chaotic Monaco start delay should be reviewed

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

"Shocking" to see Schumacher's car split apart, say F1 drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Shocking" to see Schumacher's car split apart, say F1 drivers

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Accuracy is more important than ever on a street circuit, and on Monte Carlo's sodden streets, several drivers stepped up to produce superb performances in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix. But on a track where overtaking is famously difficult, many were already resigned to a difficult afternoon by their qualifying performances

Formula 1
4 h
The six key F1 moments that meant Perez won Leclerc's Monaco GP Prime

The six key F1 moments that meant Perez won Leclerc's Monaco GP

After retiring from the lead in Spain with the failure of his turbo and MGU-H, Charles Leclerc looked set to bounce back in style in Monaco. He'd done the hard work in qualifying by securing the all-important pole position and led the wet early phases, but his Ferrari team made critical mistakes in tyre strategy that handed the race to Red Bull and Sergio Perez

Formula 1
9 h
Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse Prime

Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse

Charles Leclerc's ill-fortune at his home Formula 1 race is well-established. But his single lap pace and over longer runs during Friday practice will leave the Ferrari driver upbeat that he can make up for his Barcelona disappointment by finally recording a finish and perhaps even banking 25 world championship points in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix...

Formula 1
May 27, 2022
The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Sell out crowds at Formula 1 races are the norm rather than the exception these days, as grand prix racing is enjoying a massive boom under Liberty Media. But the Spanish Grand Prix highlighted numerous issues some circuits may face as demand for F1 soars

Formula 1
May 26, 2022
The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice Prime

The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice

OPINION: Red Bull walked into a team orders saga on its way to taking a Spanish Grand Prix 1-2 last weekend, where it took the lead of the 2022 Formula 1 world championships for the first time. But its decisions have added an element of risk to later races.

Formula 1
May 25, 2022
Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Mercedes' strong showing in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix prompted team boss Toto Wolff to say it had halved its deficit to the leaders and its Formula 1 title chances were back on after a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. But a closer inspection of the team's performance suggests its gains aren't as grand as they first appeared

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Prime

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

From the 'pink Mercedes' to the 'Green Red Bull', the Silverstone-based team has received suspicious glares from up and down the Formula 1 paddock over its car design exploits. But after being cleared by the FIA over its Spanish Grand Prix updates amid a backdrop of cries of foul play, what's next in this saga?

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.