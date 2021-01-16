Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz recalls first Ferrari contact: "I tried not to believe it"

shares
comments
Sainz recalls first Ferrari contact: "I tried not to believe it"
By:

Carlos Sainz entered initial talks with Ferrari over a 2021 Formula 1 deal “without trying to believe it too much”, assuming it was talking to a number of drivers.

Ferrari announced last May it had struck a deal for Sainz to join the team on a two-year contract from 2021, replacing four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Sainz has been one of the stand-out performers in F1’s midfield over the past two seasons, scoring two podium finishes, as well as leading McLaren to third in the championship last year.

The Spaniard has quickly embedded himself at Ferrari, completing his first simulator run at its Maranello base on Friday afternoon.

Reflecting on when Ferrari first got in touch over a 2021 race seat in the months prior to a deal being agreed, Sainz said he tried not to believe it too much, thinking that the team would be talking to lots of drivers.

“The first time we got in contact, you can imagine, you go into it without trying to believe it too much,” Sainz told Motorsport.com.

“[You’re thinking] they must just be talking to all the drivers. So I tried to be very relaxed about it. I tried to keep my focus always on the present.

“But during the lockdown, there was nothing to do. There was not a lot to think about, so I started to get a bit more interested and a bit more keen.

“All of a sudden, everything started happening very quickly during that period of time.”

Read Also:

Sainz was named as Vettel’s replacement just 48 hours after the German’s departure from Ferrari was confirmed, all coming before the start of the delayed 2020 season.

Sainz felt braced for a wave of questions and scrutiny when the new season did begin following the Ferrari announcement, but praised how the McLaren team handled the situation to avoid any pressure building.

“When you sign for Ferrari, you know what’s coming, all the media attention,” Sainz said.

“It was in the middle of lockdown, and I knew that going into Austria, a lot of questions were going to be asked.

“It’s a period of time that you know you’re going to get a lot of media attention, especially in Spain. I don’t think many people in Spain expected Carlos Sainz to be part of Ferrari maybe one or two years ago. So it got quite big at the time.

“But it very quickly went away. We managed together with McLaren to make sure there were not a lot of stories developing, just focusing on the present.

“We didn’t want the stories being generated and we wanted to focus on a very important year that we had. I think it worked really well.

“The relationship with McLaren has always been very open and very relaxed. So never really got to feel a lot of pressure, a lot of weight on my shoulders.”

Related video

Verstappen: Red Bull could have dominated F1 like Mercedes

Previous article

Verstappen: Red Bull could have dominated F1 like Mercedes
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr.
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up
Formula European Masters Formula European Masters / Breaking news

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

Hakkinen crashes heavily
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Hakkinen crashes heavily

Analysis: Why F1 doesn't have doping scandals
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Analysis: Why F1 doesn't have doping scandals

Dakar rider Cherpin dies from crash injuries
Dakar Dakar / Obituary

Dakar rider Cherpin dies from crash injuries

Benavides clinches Dakar Rally title for Honda
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Stage report

Benavides clinches Dakar Rally title for Honda

Latest news

Sainz recalls first Ferrari contact: "I tried not to believe it"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz recalls first Ferrari contact: "I tried not to believe it"

Verstappen: Red Bull could have dominated F1 like Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Red Bull could have dominated F1 like Mercedes

The V12 experiment that powered Senna to his final F1 title Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The V12 experiment that powered Senna to his final F1 title

Former Mercedes boss Hubbert dies aged 81
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Obituary

Former Mercedes boss Hubbert dies aged 81

Trending

1
Formula European Masters

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

2
Formula 1

Hakkinen crashes heavily

3
Formula 1

Analysis: Why F1 doesn't have doping scandals

4
Dakar

Dakar rider Cherpin dies from crash injuries

5
Dakar

Benavides clinches Dakar Rally title for Honda

Latest news

Sainz recalls first Ferrari contact: "I tried not to believe it"
Formula 1

Sainz recalls first Ferrari contact: "I tried not to believe it"

Verstappen: Red Bull could have dominated F1 like Mercedes
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull could have dominated F1 like Mercedes

The V12 experiment that powered Senna to his final F1 title
Formula 1

The V12 experiment that powered Senna to his final F1 title

Former Mercedes boss Hubbert dies aged 81
Formula 1

Former Mercedes boss Hubbert dies aged 81

Magnussen: Reputation for Hulkenberg comment became "annoying"
Formula 1

Magnussen: Reputation for Hulkenberg comment became "annoying"

Latest videos

How Tech Updates Fuelled F1's Intense Midfield Battle 06:54
Formula 1
Jan 13, 2021

How Tech Updates Fuelled F1's Intense Midfield Battle

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 1991 05:17
Formula 1
Jan 13, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 1991

What Abiteboul's Exit Means for Alpine F1's Future 07:56
Formula 1
Jan 12, 2021

What Abiteboul's Exit Means for Alpine F1's Future

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review 08:11
Formula 1
Jan 6, 2021

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi 06:15
Formula 1
Jan 4, 2021

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.