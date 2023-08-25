Sainz: Red Bull deserves dominance, F1 shouldn’t step in
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz says it would be unfair for Formula 1 to rein in the dominant Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team as they "deserve" to be on top.
Red Bull has written history in 2023 by winning the first 12 races in a row, extending its streak of consecutive wins to 13.
The Milton Keynes team proved an outlier in an otherwise competitive midfield as F1's budget cap, its stable regulations and aerodynamic testing handicap have all played their part in bringing teams closer together.
But there are signs that Red Bull's crushing displays and the lack of title fight are impacting F1's popularity and TV audience numbers.
Inevitably, some observers have called for F1 and the FIA to step in, as was the case during previous dominant eras of Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes.
But Ferrari's Sainz feels Verstappen and Red Bull fully deserve their success and he would hate to see his team reined in if it had been in a similar position.
"I always try to put myself in the position of others when I'm analysing these questions," Sainz said ahead of Verstappen's home race in Zandvoort.
"And if my team had done what Red Bull has done, and I am doing the job that Max is doing, I wouldn't like Formula 1 to change anything because I think they deserve to be in the position they're in.
"They've simply done an incredible job with this year's car. Max is just driving at a very high level.
"Unless the opposite is proven they deserve to have the success they're having because there's equal opportunity for everyone and they were beating us and they are dominating F1 fair and square."
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari
Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images
Verstappen and Red Bull are firm favourites to win every single race in 2023, which would be unprecedented in F1.
But Sainz says his mindset is still to try and punish any potential mistakes and break the streak across the remaining 10 grands prix.
"I don't fully believe Max is going to win every weekend," he added.
"Obviously, I know what my chances are but there's still a probability that Ferrari can win a race this season and that I can be there to win it.
"I think no one's perfect. Hopefully, at some point, we're going to see Red Bull make some mistake. And I go into every weekend thinking I need to be there to grab it. That's my mentality.
"Even in the most dominant years of Mercedes, Red Bull or Ferrari there was always one race where you could make the difference, or something could happen.
"As a driver, especially in these kinds of years, you live a bit on that motivation."
Related video
Dutch GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview
Sainz: Understanding "very peaky" F1 car Ferrari's main focus for 2023
Sainz: Understanding "very peaky" F1 car Ferrari's main focus for 2023 Sainz: Understanding "very peaky" F1 car Ferrari's main focus for 2023
Ferrari "aligned" with Sainz on future F1 contract talks
Ferrari "aligned" with Sainz on future F1 contract talks Ferrari "aligned" with Sainz on future F1 contract talks
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Leclerc explains why there's been no F1 contract talks with Ferrari yet
Leclerc explains why there's been no F1 contract talks with Ferrari yet Leclerc explains why there's been no F1 contract talks with Ferrari yet
Leclerc urges F1 to host "no more" than 24 races
Leclerc urges F1 to host "no more" than 24 races Leclerc urges F1 to host "no more" than 24 races
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
Latest news
Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury
Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury
What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP
What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP
F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice
F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice
Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz
Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.