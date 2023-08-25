Subscribe
Sainz: Red Bull deserves dominance, F1 shouldn’t step in

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz says it would be unfair for Formula 1 to rein in the dominant Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team as they "deserve" to be on top.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Red Bull has written history in 2023 by winning the first 12 races in a row, extending its streak of consecutive wins to 13.

The Milton Keynes team proved an outlier in an otherwise competitive midfield as F1's budget cap, its stable regulations and aerodynamic testing handicap have all played their part in bringing teams closer together.

But there are signs that Red Bull's crushing displays and the lack of title fight are impacting F1's popularity and TV audience numbers.

Inevitably, some observers have called for F1 and the FIA to step in, as was the case during previous dominant eras of Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes.

But Ferrari's Sainz feels Verstappen and Red Bull fully deserve their success and he would hate to see his team reined in if it had been in a similar position.

"I always try to put myself in the position of others when I'm analysing these questions," Sainz said ahead of Verstappen's home race in Zandvoort.

"And if my team had done what Red Bull has done, and I am doing the job that Max is doing, I wouldn't like Formula 1 to change anything because I think they deserve to be in the position they're in.

"They've simply done an incredible job with this year's car. Max is just driving at a very high level.

"Unless the opposite is proven they deserve to have the success they're having because there's equal opportunity for everyone and they were beating us and they are dominating F1 fair and square."

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

Verstappen and Red Bull are firm favourites to win every single race in 2023, which would be unprecedented in F1.

But Sainz says his mindset is still to try and punish any potential mistakes and break the streak across the remaining 10 grands prix.

"I don't fully believe Max is going to win every weekend," he added.

"Obviously, I know what my chances are but there's still a probability that Ferrari can win a race this season and that I can be there to win it.

"I think no one's perfect. Hopefully, at some point, we're going to see Red Bull make some mistake. And I go into every weekend thinking I need to be there to grab it. That's my mentality.

"Even in the most dominant years of Mercedes, Red Bull or Ferrari there was always one race where you could make the difference, or something could happen.

"As a driver, especially in these kinds of years, you live a bit on that motivation."

