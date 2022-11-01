Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Next / Norris: Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren teammate Ricciardo
Formula 1 / Mexico City GP News

Sainz relieved to complete F1 Mexican GP after Japan, US first-lap exits

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz says he was relieved to complete a Formula 1 race in Mexico after the frustrations of his recent first-lap retirements in Japan and the USA.

Adam Cooper
By:
Sainz relieved to complete F1 Mexican GP after Japan, US first-lap exits

However, the Spaniard was left frustrated by a lack of pace after he drove a lonely race from fifth on the grid to fifth at the flag, finishing 58 seconds behind winner Max Verstappen, and clear of teammate Charles Leclerc.

From the start of the weekend it was apparent that Ferrari faced compromises on power unit performance at the high altitude circuit, and the team was left struggling behind both Red Bull and Mercedes.

"I think I drove a pretty good race, but when you see the distance to the leader, there was not much more in it,” said Sainz when asked by Motorsport.com about his afternoon.

“We know the compromises we had to take for this weekend, we knew going into the race that we were going to be slow.

“But yeah, we maximised the points that the car could take today, and at least in a positive note we didn't lose too much, and now we can focus on Brazil and Abu Dhabi where we expect to be back in the pace."

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sainz did not want to elaborate on those power unit compromises, and instead wished to only focus on the positive aspects of his race.

“From my side it's a technical thing that I prefer not to comment too much," he said. “I'd prefer to focus on the positives that I know it was a good race for me, and finally without doing a race in a month, to be back in the car and to do a strong race, good pace, it was at least something positive."

He added: “The altitude sometimes here can be tough, but I think I drove a pretty good race. For once I was very quick, and unfortunately we were one minute off the pace."

After a disappointing qualifying Sainz had suggested that the car would be better on high fuel in the race, but his final verdict was mixed.

He said: "Handling yes, pace no. Handling I was comfortable, I could do consistent lap times, decent tyre management, but we were just slow. Unfortunately, we didn't pick up any pace compared to quali."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be
Previous article

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be
Next article

Norris: Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren teammate Ricciardo

Norris: Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren teammate Ricciardo
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Piero Ferrari, Binotto lead tributes to legendary F1 engineer Forghieri
Formula 1

Piero Ferrari, Binotto lead tributes to legendary F1 engineer Forghieri

Alpine: Alonso F1 engine failures are "luck of the draw"
Formula 1

Alpine: Alonso F1 engine failures are "luck of the draw"

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
How Ferrari's new Le Mans contender is a statement of philosophy Ferrari Hypercar unveil
Video Inside
WEC

How Ferrari's new Le Mans contender is a statement of philosophy

Ferrari unhappy with “very limited” impact of FIA F1 penalty against Red Bull
Formula 1

Ferrari unhappy with “very limited” impact of FIA F1 penalty against Red Bull

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime
Formula 1

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

Latest news

Piero Ferrari, Binotto lead tributes to legendary F1 engineer Forghieri
Formula 1 Formula 1

Piero Ferrari, Binotto lead tributes to legendary F1 engineer Forghieri

Enzo Ferrari’s son Piero and the Italian outfit’s current Formula 1 team principal Mattia Binotto have led tributes to engineer Mauro Forghieri, following his death at the age of 87.

Mercedes will wait for F1 "quiet time" in winter to sort new Hamilton deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes will wait for F1 "quiet time" in winter to sort new Hamilton deal

Mercedes wants to wait for a "quiet time over the winter" to hammer out a fresh Formula 1 contract with Lewis Hamilton.

Raikkonen’s Project 91 NASCAR ride is ‘his until he says otherwise’
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Raikkonen’s Project 91 NASCAR ride is ‘his until he says otherwise’

Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks says that Kimi Raikkonen’s NASCAR racing comeback with his Project 91 car is “kind of his ride until he tells me otherwise”.

Two Hendrick drivers fighting for two separate NASCAR titles in Phoenix
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Two Hendrick drivers fighting for two separate NASCAR titles in Phoenix

Rick Hendrick faces a unique situation that will likely affect Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series title-decider at Phoenix Raceway in a way we haven't seen in previous years.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Prime

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.