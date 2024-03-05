Sainz relieved to have Ferrari F1 car he can "attack" with
Carlos Sainz says it is a "relief" to have a Ferrari Formula 1 car that he can "attack" with following its 2023 race pace struggles.
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
Photo by: Erik Junius
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
The Ferrari race sim offering clues to its Red Bull-beating potential
Surprised Sainz had "weeks" to digest Ferrari's Hamilton call
Ferrari: No strategy would have "offset" gap to LMDh cars in WEC Qatar
Leclerc had "more than 100 degrees split" in brake temperature in F1 Bahrain GP
Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times
Latest news
Audi set to complete Sauber F1 takeover
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Calling 2024 Aston Martin Vantage an evo an “understatement” - Sorensen
Russell calls for "total transparency" in FIA's Ben Sulayem F1 case
Prime
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments