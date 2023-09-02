Subscribe
Previous / Gasly: Alpine “expected” to be knocked out in Q1 Next / 2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Sainz reveals his McLaren years inspiration behind F1 Italian GP pole

Carlos Sainz took inspiration from Monza laps produced previously in his Formula 1 career – particularly when he drove for McLaren – to find the edge that gained the 2023 Italian Grand Prix pole.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Pole man Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Sainz beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to claim the top spot on the grid for Ferrari’s home race by just 0.013s, with his team-mate Charles Leclerc only 0.054s further back in third. 

The Spaniard explained afterwards that although he had led FP2 and FP3 this weekend, and taken second behind Verstappen in FP1, at no stage before his final qualifying efforts had he taken the risks necessary to find a clear edge through several critical corners at this park-based circuit with his SF-23 on the limit. 

When asked by Motorsport.com how he felt finally doing so had made the difference to beat Verstappen, Sainz said his approach was “typical here in Monza”. 

He then revealed his thoughts before his final runs had gone back to earlier flying laps at the Monza track, which included his McLaren stint in 2019-2020. 

“You have such a light feeling with the car [here] that you never really are willing in practice to take the car to the absolute limit and to as [have to] do in Q3 when it counts,” he added.  

“I’ve had a few good laps here in Q3 and I remember my McLaren days and even last year here I had a really good run around Ascari and Parabolica – when you go and remove that fear a bit and go to take the ultimate risk.  

“And today it worked again. I just got into that corner, that is an incredibly fast corner and the car feels incredibly light and you just hope it grips and it did, like it’s been all weekend.  

“I had a very good run through there and I could take pole by hundredths.” 

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sainz, who received a rapturous reception from the massed Ferrari fans when he pipped Verstappen to pole, the fourth of his F1 career, also described how he had “good fun [in] this qualifying session” during the post-session press conference.  

He continued: “I enjoyed it a lot. I enjoyed the battle all the way from Q3 run one, when we did 1m20.5s all three of us [Verstappen actually registered a 1m20.631s on his first Q3 effort].  

“I knew it was going to be super tight and all about the details and risks into the second run. And it was really good fun.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Gasly: Alpine “expected” to be knocked out in Q1

2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
F1 Italian GP: Verstappen scores record 10th straight win, Sainz third

F1 Italian GP: Verstappen scores record 10th straight win, Sainz third

Formula 1
Italian GP

F1 Italian GP: Verstappen scores record 10th straight win, Sainz third F1 Italian GP: Verstappen scores record 10th straight win, Sainz third

Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in Monza F1 race

Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in Monza F1 race

Formula 1
Italian GP

Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in Monza F1 race Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in Monza F1 race

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Carlos Sainz More from
Carlos Sainz
Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how 'racing should be all the time'

Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how 'racing should be all the time'

Formula 1
Italian GP

Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how 'racing should be all the time' Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how 'racing should be all the time'

Sainz explains F1 rear tyre woes in Italian GP after losing to Red Bull duo

Sainz explains F1 rear tyre woes in Italian GP after losing to Red Bull duo

Formula 1
Italian GP

Sainz explains F1 rear tyre woes in Italian GP after losing to Red Bull duo Sainz explains F1 rear tyre woes in Italian GP after losing to Red Bull duo

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari explains why Sainz, Leclerc escaped FIA F1 sanction

Ferrari explains why Sainz, Leclerc escaped FIA F1 sanction

Formula 1
Italian GP

Ferrari explains why Sainz, Leclerc escaped FIA F1 sanction Ferrari explains why Sainz, Leclerc escaped FIA F1 sanction

Leclerc: Slipstream would have given Ferrari F1 Italian GP front row lockout

Leclerc: Slipstream would have given Ferrari F1 Italian GP front row lockout

Formula 1
Italian GP

Leclerc: Slipstream would have given Ferrari F1 Italian GP front row lockout Leclerc: Slipstream would have given Ferrari F1 Italian GP front row lockout

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

Latest news

IndyCar Portland: Alex Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion

IndyCar Portland: Alex Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion

Indy IndyCar
Portland

IndyCar Portland: Alex Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion IndyCar Portland: Alex Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion

Predicting how the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs will unfold

Predicting how the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs will unfold

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II

Predicting how the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs will unfold Predicting how the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs will unfold

IndyCar Portland: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

IndyCar Portland: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

Indy IndyCar
Portland

IndyCar Portland: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more IndyCar Portland: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

Indy NXT Portland: Foster wins, title contenders crash at Turn 1

Indy NXT Portland: Foster wins, title contenders crash at Turn 1

IndL Indy NXT
Portland

Indy NXT Portland: Foster wins, title contenders crash at Turn 1 Indy NXT Portland: Foster wins, title contenders crash at Turn 1

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe