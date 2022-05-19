Tickets Subscribe
Previous / New York City mayor offers Liberty a site for F1 race
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Sainz says F1 2022 cars need rethink over long-term health worries

Carlos Sainz has cautioned that Formula 1 drivers could suffer long-term neck and back issues as a direct result of the current breed of cars.

Adam Cooper
By:
Sainz says F1 2022 cars need rethink over long-term health worries

The Spaniard says he can already feel the effects of stiffer suspensions along with the porpoising issue that many teams are suffering from in 2022.

The Ferrari driver says he wants to start a debate on the subject in order to see if there is any way to improve the situation.

Sainz brought up the issue when asked by Motorsport.com what the 2022 F1 cars will be like around the tight confines of Monaco.

"I think it's going to be a big challenge," he said. "I think already the kerbs in Miami felt proper aggressive in these cars. There's been a few bumps in Imola that were quite hard on the body.

"More than Monaco we need to think [about] as drivers and F1 how much of a toll a driver should be paying for his back and his health in an F1 career with this kind of car philosophy? I think we need to open the debate more than anything.

"I think the regulations are great. They're doing exactly what we need it for racing. But do we need to run as stiff for our necks and back as we are having to run lately, with this car mass?

"For me it's more a philosophical question that I put out there, maybe for F1 and everyone to rethink about how much the driver needs to actually pay a price in his career with his health, in order to combat this.

"Monaco will be tough and all that, but I'm thinking more long term."

Sainz, whose own neck issues were not helped by his heavy practice crash in Miami, said his opinion was based on personal experience of how he has felt after driving Ferrari's F1-75 so far this year

"I haven't had expert advice," he admitted. "I've done my usual checks on my back, neck tightness, and I see this year I'm tighter everywhere.

Carlos Sainz crashed his Ferrari F1-75 in practice for Miami GP

Carlos Sainz crashed his Ferrari F1-75 in practice for Miami GP

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"I'm already feeling it. I don't need expert advice to know that 10 years like this it's going to be tough, and you're going to need to work a lot in mobility, flexibility. I'm going to need to invest in health, overall body health."

Read Also:

He also admitted that it was a difficult subject for F1 drivers to open up about.

"It's probably a question that I think as drivers we don't like talking [about] much because we don't like sounding, say, weak.

"I'm strong, I'm very fit, I consider myself one of the fittest drivers, and I've never struggled in an F1 race at all.

"But it's more long-term and for the benefit of all of us that maybe we should put it out there to talk about, and see what options do we have."

Asked if the FIA would have to get involved, he said: "It will get to a point that when if we decide to go in certain directions the FIA needs to get involved for sure. Let's see in the future."

