Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Magnussen rues wrong tyre call for Imola F1 sprint race Next / Wolff: Imola F1 weekend a "complete write-off" for Mercedes
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Sainz says he can still win at Imola after "painful" qualifying crash

Carlos Sainz believes that he can still win Formula 1's Emilia Romagna GP after bouncing back from a "painful" crash in qualifying.

Adam Cooper
By:
Sainz says he can still win at Imola after "painful" qualifying crash

Sainz started the Saturday sprint event at Imola in 10th place after crashing out in Q2, and he put in a charging drive up to fourth place behind Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.

He will thus start Sunday's grand prix from that position.

Sainz admitted that the qualifying crash had been a low from which he has to learn lessons.

"Very painful," he said when asked by Motorsport.com about the impact it had on him. "I mean, I'm not going to hide it. It was a very negative day for me.

"It's how it goes sometimes in sport, you have bad moments and yesterday that definitely was a low for me, and I keep trying to learn from them, and keep trying to make myself stronger from them.

"The important thing is that today we bounced back solidly and we put ourselves in the fight for tomorrow, and tomorrow anything could happen.

"I could still win, I could still make a podium and leave the weekend pretty happy. The important thing is to keep learning from these mistakes.

"I mean it's no secret, mistakes like yesterday happen for a reason and I'm still not 100%, I'm out there fighting the car and trying to figure it out.

"Obviously I'm quick, this is no secret that yesterday I was quick, in Australia I was quick. It's just the confidence with it, and the predictability that I have from the car. and as soon as I get this sorted I will be 100%."

On Saturday, Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto said that Sainz has to learn to deal with the pressure of having a frontrunning car for the first time, but the Spaniard denied that pressure played any role in his Saturday crash.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"I don't think yesterday's mistake was pressure," he said. "I mean it was Q2, I knew I had already done a very good lap to go to Q3. I was just trying myself out there, to try different lines different balance.

"I'm still out there trying and hustling with the car to try and find my my groove. I wasn't actually pushing that much. And I made a mistake that in these conditions can happen.

"But yesterday if you asked me in Q2 did I feel pressure? No, it was Q2, I was playing around with the car and made a mistake.

"Definitely I have less practice than the guys that I'm fighting like Charles, Max and Checo to fight for a podium or race winning car.

"I lack this experience, and maybe lack the patience in Q2 to know that you don't need those last two tenths that maybe I was trying to find yesterday. So yeah, that experience will serve me well. And once I get used to it I'm sure I will be as fast as anyone."

Read Also:

Sainz said that his run to fourth in the sprint was the best result he could achieve.

"We made up the maximum places that we could make up today. It was solid race, no issues, just getting to learn the car, keep learning the car in the dry, because we've done very little laps. Today was a positive race.

"The only negative is that the Red Bulls seem to have a bit more race pace than us here, and that we're going to need to find some some pace in the dry if we want to put up a fight with them."

shares
comments

Related video

Magnussen rues wrong tyre call for Imola F1 sprint race
Previous article

Magnussen rues wrong tyre call for Imola F1 sprint race
Next article

Wolff: Imola F1 weekend a "complete write-off" for Mercedes

Wolff: Imola F1 weekend a "complete write-off" for Mercedes
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car "not far off" disastrous 2009 McLaren Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car "not far off" disastrous 2009 McLaren

Brawn aiming for six F1 sprint events in 2023 Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Brawn aiming for six F1 sprint events in 2023

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Carlos Sainz Jr. More from
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Binotto: Sainz has to manage pressure of racing front-running F1 car Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Binotto: Sainz has to manage pressure of racing front-running F1 car

Sainz ‘wasn’t pushing that hard’ before Imola F1 qualifying crash Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Sainz ‘wasn’t pushing that hard’ before Imola F1 qualifying crash

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Verstappen wins for Imola pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Verstappen wins for Imola pole

Zhou given F1 pitlane start penalty at Imola after sprint crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou given F1 pitlane start penalty at Imola after sprint crash

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cure Leclerc’s sprint downfall Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cure Leclerc’s sprint downfall

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car "not far off" disastrous 2009 McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car "not far off" disastrous 2009 McLaren

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cure Leclerc’s sprint downfall Prime

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cure Leclerc’s sprint downfall

On paper it is advantage to Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after topping qualifying, winning the sprint and demonstrating impressive pace in practice. But even if Ferrari fixes Charles Leclerc’s tyre graining worries, the reigning Formula 1 world champion remains firm favourite...

Formula 1
5 h
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Prime

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

As F1 returns to Imola, Ben Edwards recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy.

Formula 1
13 h
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Prime

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2022
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Prime

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022 Prime

The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task Prime

Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2022
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.