Sainz explains F1 rear tyre woes in Italian GP after losing to Red Bull duo
Ferrari Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz reckons his robust defence against race winner Max Verstappen early into the 2023 Italian Grand Prix triggered his eventual rear tyre woes.
Polesitter Sainz enjoyed a strong initial launch to move across the racing line and hold his position ahead of front-row rival Verstappen into the opening chicane at Monza.
Red Bull racer Verstappen was able to gain DRS to mount several attempted passes into the big braking zone at the end of the main straight, but Sainz defended strongly to hold first place.
That was until lap 15 of a shortened total of 51, when Sainz locked up into Turn 1 to run deep. This delayed exit enabled Verstappen to pull alongside the Ferrari around the outside of Curva Grande before cementing the lead under braking into the second chicane.
This battle, which Sainz reckoned could not “get any tougher”, is what triggered Ferrari to struggle to look after the rear Pirellis, with Perez also moving past for a Red Bull 1-2.
Sainz’s reaction to the race was: “Very tough, very tough. It cannot get any tougher than what it was today.
“Honestly, the whole race pushing very, very hard to keep the Red Bulls behind.
“That obviously made me use the rear tyres a lot, trying to keep up with them and trying to get them behind.
“In the end, I end up paying a bit the price with the rear tyres, but I did everything I could to defend with all the cars that I could.”
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sainz, who completed the podium in third, reckoned the improved form for the Scuderia - Ferrari jumped Aston Martin for third in the constructors’ championship as Charles Leclerc finished fourth - proved the team was “best of the rest” in Italy.
“I think we just need to keep working on our pace, on our tyre understanding,” said Sainz.
"Today, it was obvious that we were wearing the tyres a bit more and we were just lacking a bit of pace.
“But it's definitely a big step forward compared to Zandvoort [when Sainz finished fifth and Leclerc crashed out].
“This weekend, we've been best of the rest, which is good result for the team given the circumstances.”
Sainz only pipped team-mate Leclerc by 0.18s at the line after the SF-23 duo enjoyed a frenetic late battle, both locking up frequently to run side-by-side.
On the dice, Sainz said: “It was tough hard racing.
“It's always been a pleasure to race Charles whenever we've had the chance. Today was the same.”
F1 Italian GP: Verstappen scores record 10th straight win, Sainz third
Verstappen worked to force Sainz into mistake to win F1 Italian GP
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in Monza F1 race
Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in Monza F1 race Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in Monza F1 race
Sainz reveals his McLaren years inspiration behind F1 Italian GP pole
Sainz reveals his McLaren years inspiration behind F1 Italian GP pole Sainz reveals his McLaren years inspiration behind F1 Italian GP pole
Ferrari explains why Sainz, Leclerc escaped FIA F1 sanction
Ferrari explains why Sainz, Leclerc escaped FIA F1 sanction Ferrari explains why Sainz, Leclerc escaped FIA F1 sanction
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Latest news
Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start
Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start
Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024
Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024 Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
Rea signs two-year Yamaha WSBK deal after Kawasaki exit
Rea signs two-year Yamaha WSBK deal after Kawasaki exit Rea signs two-year Yamaha WSBK deal after Kawasaki exit
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.