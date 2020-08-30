Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
102 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Breaking news

Sainz won't start Belgian GP after exhaust failure

shares
comments
Sainz won't start Belgian GP after exhaust failure
By:

Carlos Sainz will not start Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix after suffering an exhaust failure on his McLaren Formula 1 car shortly before the race.

Sainz reported that something had "broke" on his McLaren MCL35 car while completing his installation lap to the grid at Spa, saying over team radio there was "smoke coming out of the car".

The Spanish driver returned to the pits and was wheeled back into the McLaren garage as the team got to work to try and resolve the issue ahead of the race start.

But McLaren said shortly after Sainz returned to the garage that an engine issue led to the exhaust failure, which will be investigated further after the race.

Sainz had been due to start the race from seventh on the grid after recording his best qualifying result at Spa.

Sainz said on Saturday he believed McLaren was in "a very strong position" for the race, although he believed it would have been "very difficult" for the team to beat the Renault drivers of Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon ahead.

"We can play a bit around with strategy," Sainz said. "I think it's lower deg than what we expected coming into weekend but it's also much, much cooler than last year.

"Let's see the weather tomorrow. We elected to run super low downforce, which means if the rain comes, we might suffer a bit."

It is the latest setback for Sainz in what has been a difficult season so far, featuring a number of on-car issues, most notably when he suffered a late tyre failure in the British Grand Prix.

It also marks the fourth time in six years that Sainz will have failed to see the chequered flag in Belgium.

Sainz has been outscored by McLaren teammate Lando Norris so far this year, and will head to Monza next weekend for the Italian Grand Prix with just one points finish in four rounds.

Live: Follow the Belgian GP as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow the Belgian GP as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. Shop Now
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Live: Follow the Belgian GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow the Belgian GP as it happens

Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Davies to win, first podium for Honda
World Superbike World Superbike / Race report

Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Davies to win, first podium for Honda

Sainz won't start Belgian GP after exhaust failure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz won't start Belgian GP after exhaust failure

Lorenzo approaches Petronas Yamaha for 2021 MotoGP deal
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo approaches Petronas Yamaha for 2021 MotoGP deal

Johnny Depp to make Mick Doohan documentary
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Johnny Depp to make Mick Doohan documentary

Correa explains severity of injuries, circumstances of Spa crash
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Correa explains severity of injuries, circumstances of Spa crash

Sainz: McLaren could be in "trouble" if it rains at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: McLaren could be in "trouble" if it rains at Spa

Mercedes lets Hamilton keep helmets, trophies
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Mercedes lets Hamilton keep helmets, trophies

Latest news

Sainz won't start Belgian GP after exhaust failure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz won't start Belgian GP after exhaust failure

Live: Follow the Belgian GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow the Belgian GP as it happens

Strength shown by Hubert's family "phenomenal" - Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Strength shown by Hubert's family "phenomenal" - Ricciardo

Racing Point explains failed qualifying strategy at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point explains failed qualifying strategy at Spa

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Belgian GP as it happens

37m
2
World Superbike

Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Davies to win, first podium for Honda

29m
3
Formula 1

Sainz won't start Belgian GP after exhaust failure

25m
4
MotoGP

Lorenzo approaches Petronas Yamaha for 2021 MotoGP deal

5
MotoGP

Johnny Depp to make Mick Doohan documentary

Latest news

Sainz won't start Belgian GP after exhaust failure
Formula 1

Sainz won't start Belgian GP after exhaust failure

Live: Follow the Belgian GP as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Belgian GP as it happens

Strength shown by Hubert's family "phenomenal" - Ricciardo
Formula 1

Strength shown by Hubert's family "phenomenal" - Ricciardo

Racing Point explains failed qualifying strategy at Spa
Formula 1

Racing Point explains failed qualifying strategy at Spa

Binotto: Ferrari's tyre struggles at Spa a one-off
Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari's tyre struggles at Spa a one-off

Latest videos

Starting grid for the Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Belgian GP

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval' 01:06
Formula 1

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval'

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour 05:49
Formula 1

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.