Formula 1 / Sakhir GP / Preview

Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

shares
comments
Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
By:

Bahrain is hosting the penultimate round of the 2020 Formula 1 season on its outer loop this weekend. Here's you can watch the Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying in your country.

What time does qualifying for the Sakhir Grand Prix start?

The Sakhir qualifying session will get underway at 8pm local time in Bahrain The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020 
  • Start time: 8pm local time / 6pm CET / 5pm GMT / 12pm ET / 9am PT / 2am JST (Sunday) / 3am AEST (Sunday) / 10:30pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe: Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the Sakhir GP qualifying in both the UK and Italy. RTL will show qualifying in Germany, Movistar will telecast it in Spain and Canal+ will carry the coverage in France.

North America: Qualifying will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where qualifying will be broadcast on sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live qualifying coverage in Japan. 

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage of qualifying to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show qualifying in New Zealand.

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Sakhir throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 54.546
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 54.722 0.176
3 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull 54.811 0.265
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 54.868 0.322
5 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri 55.011 0.465
6 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 55.166 0.620
7 France Esteban Ocon
Renault 55.273 0.727
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari 55.281 0.735
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault 55.379 0.833
10 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 55.449 0.903
11 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point 55.558 1.012
12 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point 55.716 1.170
13 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren 55.757 1.211
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 55.783 1.237
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 55.858 1.312
16 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 56.078 1.532
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 56.130 1.584
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 56.764 2.218
19 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Haas 57.077 2.531
20 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Williams 57.187 2.641
View full results

FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 54.713
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 54.841 0.128
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point 54.866 0.153
4 France Esteban Ocon
Renault 54.940 0.227
5 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull 55.036 0.323
6 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri 55.068 0.355
7 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point 55.104 0.391
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault 55.124 0.411
9 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 55.133 0.420
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren 55.258 0.545
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 55.321 0.608
12 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 55.484 0.771
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 55.533 0.820
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 55.738 1.025
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 55.784 1.071
16 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari 55.830 1.117
17 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 56.031 1.318
18 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Haas 56.110 1.397
19 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Williams 56.260 1.547
20 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
View full results


About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Sakhir GP
Author Rachit Thukral

