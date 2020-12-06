Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Sakhir GP / Results

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix race results

shares
comments
2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix race results
By:

Sergio Perez won a dramatic Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain for Racing Point, which was turned on its head following a huge pitstop blunder by Mercedes and a late puncture for George Russell.

Mercedes’ Russell grabbed the lead with a brilliant launch off the startline, as pole-sitting teammate Valtteri Bottas toiled to fend off a quick-starting Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Perez after a big slide at Turn 2. But a safety car was required almost immediately, as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc collided with Perez at Turn 4 and Verstappen understeered into the barrier in avoidance of their clash.

Perez was the only one of the trio to continue, dropping to the tail of the field and pitting for fresh rubber.

Russell restarted in the lead from Bottas, ahead of Carlos Sainz (McLaren), Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri) and Lance Stroll (Racing Point). Sainz drove around the outside of Bottas for second at Turn 1, but ran wide and gave the place back. That allowed Russell to get outside of Bottas’s DRS range.

Perez battled his way rapidly back into the top 10, pulling off an awesome move on Red Bull’s Alex Albon at Turn 4.

Kvyat undercut past Ricciardo for fourth place, after Renault called the Australian in too late during the first round of pitstops, while Ocon did the same to Stroll.

Despite a post-pitstop panic when he had to change an engine setting due to “no power”, Russell gained by stopping several laps before Bottas, extending his lead to over 8s.

On Lap 55, Nicholas Latifi’s stranded Williams brought out a brief virtual safety car, Sainz just missing the window to pit during this phase, so dropped from third to seventh when he stopped for a second time.

Perez was the man to watch, carving past teammate Stroll when he outbraked himself at Turn 4, then passing Ocon for a spot on the podium.

Debutant Jack Aitken caused a second safety car, when he ran wide and lost his front wing at the final corner.

Mercedes double stacked Russell and Bottas, and mixed up its tyre sets, causing a very slow stop for Bottas, who rejoined on the tyres he pitted on, but requiring Russell to pit again – as he’d been fitted with the wrong rubber.

That promoted Perez to the lead, ahead of Ocon and Stroll. Bottas restarted fourth, ahead of Russell, who passed him with a committed move at Turn 7.

Russell outbraked Stroll for third at Turn 1 on Lap 72, and picked off Ocon for second a lap later on the run to Turn 4. But Perez had pulled out a 3s lead, before Russell suffered a rear puncture with eight laps to go, dropping him to 14th. On his old tyres, Bottas too plummeted down the order.

All the Mercedes drama allowed Perez to take his maiden F1 win, well clear of Ocon and Stroll. Sainz recovered to finish fourth, ahead of Ricciardo, Albon, Kvyat and Bottas. Russell recovered to finish ninth with fastest lap.

F1 Sakhir Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Laps Time Interval
1 Mexico Sergio Perez
87 -
2 France Esteban Ocon
87 10.518 10.518
3 Canada Lance Stroll
87 11.869 1.351
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
87 12.580 0.711
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
87 13.330 0.750
6 Thailand Alex Albon
87 13.842 0.512
7 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
87 14.534 0.692
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas
87 15.389 0.855
9 United Kingdom George Russell
87 18.556 3.167
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris
87 19.541 0.985
11 France Pierre Gasly
87 20.527 0.986
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
87 22.611 2.084
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
87 24.111 1.500
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
87 26.153 2.042
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
87 32.370 6.217
16 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
87 33.674 1.304
17 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
87 36.858 3.184
Canada Nicholas Latifi
52
Netherlands Max Verstappen
0
Monaco Charles Leclerc
0
View full results

F1 Sakhir Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes Mercedes 80 55.404 230.214
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 60 56.563 1.159 1.159 225.497
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 69 56.789 1.385 0.226 224.599
4 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 56 56.887 1.483 0.098 224.212
5 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 56 56.905 1.501 0.018 224.141
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 57 56.979 1.575 0.074 223.850
7 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 80 57.001 1.597 0.022 223.764
8 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 52 57.056 1.652 0.055 223.548
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 80 57.165 1.761 0.109 223.122
10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 53 57.220 1.816 0.055 222.908
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 85 57.270 1.866 0.050 222.713
12 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 75 57.350 1.946 0.080 222.402
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 56 57.375 1.971 0.025 222.305
14 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 85 57.388 1.984 0.013 222.255
15 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Williams Mercedes 56 57.392 1.988 0.004 222.240
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 57 57.516 2.112 0.124 221.760
17 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Haas Ferrari 56 57.742 2.338 0.226 220.892
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 29 58.206 2.802 0.464 219.132
View full results

F1 Sakhir Grand Prix tyre history

Cla Driver Chassis Engine 1 2 3 4 5
1 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes S 4 M 46 H 40
2 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault M 41 H 46
3 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes S 45 M 45
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault S 31 M 27 M 32
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault S 32 M 26 H 32
6 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda M 47 H 15 S 25
7 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda S 30 M 28 H 34
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes M 53 H 13 H 38
9 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes Mercedes M 49 H 17 M 4 M 21 S 12
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault S 20 M 34 M 33
11 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda S 31 M 29 H 36
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari M 33 H 23 S 9 S 27
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari M 26 H 28 M 33
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari M 23 H 31 M 8 S 25
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari S 26 M 28 S 36
16 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Williams Mercedes M 31 H 23 M 5 S 28
17 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Haas Ferrari S 31 M 22 S 14 S 27
Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes S 27 M 25
Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda S 3
Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari S 3
View full results

F1 Sakhir Grand Prix as it happened

Verstappen calls Leclerc's Lap 1 move "reckless"

Previous article

Verstappen calls Leclerc's Lap 1 move "reckless"

Next article

Sakhir GP: Perez takes shock win after Mercedes debacle

Sakhir GP: Perez takes shock win after Mercedes debacle
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Sakhir GP
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix race results

The Sakhir GP as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

The Sakhir GP as it happened

Sakhir GP: Perez takes shock win after Mercedes debacle
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Sakhir GP: Perez takes shock win after Mercedes debacle

Verstappen calls Leclerc's Lap 1 move "reckless"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen calls Leclerc's Lap 1 move "reckless"

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Russell's speed with Mercedes shows what F1 is missing - Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell's speed with Mercedes shows what F1 is missing - Sainz

Monza WRC: Ogier wins to claims seventh title
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Stage report

Monza WRC: Ogier wins to claims seventh title

Mercedes F1 employees dismissed following racism complaint
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes F1 employees dismissed following racism complaint

Latest news

Sakhir GP: Perez takes shock win after Mercedes debacle
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Sakhir GP: Perez takes shock win after Mercedes debacle

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix race results

Verstappen calls Leclerc's Lap 1 move "reckless"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen calls Leclerc's Lap 1 move "reckless"

The Sakhir GP as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

The Sakhir GP as it happened

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix race results

26min
2
Formula 1

The Sakhir GP as it happened

2h
3
Formula 1

Sakhir GP: Perez takes shock win after Mercedes debacle

25min
4
Formula 1

Verstappen calls Leclerc's Lap 1 move "reckless"

45min
5
Formula 1

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Latest news

Sakhir GP: Perez takes shock win after Mercedes debacle
Formula 1

Sakhir GP: Perez takes shock win after Mercedes debacle

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix race results
Formula 1

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix race results

Verstappen calls Leclerc's Lap 1 move "reckless"
Formula 1

Verstappen calls Leclerc's Lap 1 move "reckless"

The Sakhir GP as it happened
Formula 1

The Sakhir GP as it happened

F1 downplays chances of chaotic overtaking-fest in Sakhir GP
Formula 1

F1 downplays chances of chaotic overtaking-fest in Sakhir GP

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Sakhir Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
23h

Starting Grid for the Sakhir Grand Prix

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered 03:51
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives 02:56
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit 05:22
Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up 11:56
Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.