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Salary dispute holding up Ollie Bearman’s new Haas F1 deal

Motorsport.com understands financial terms are behind the delay in confirming Ollie Bearman for 2027, with Ferrari having already exercised its option on the British driver

Roberto Chinchero

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 9:02 AM

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Oliver Bearman, Haas

Photo by: Lars Baron / LAT Images via Getty Images

Ferrari protege Oliver Bearman remains the only driver on the Formula 1 grid without a contract for 2027. It is a situation that would have been hard to imagine just a few weeks ago, given that his retention at Haas had been taken for granted since last summer.

The announcement of Rafael Camara as Bearman's 2027 team-mate, which came ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, was expected to be swiftly followed by that of his British team-mate. Instead, the silence has dragged on to the point of becoming a talking point, even prompting rumours of Bearman driving elsewhere next year. The paradox is that Bearman and Haas have strong reasons to reach an agreement.

Bearman has ruled out racing elsewhere in 2027, while Haas has long been expected to retain him, yet the negotiations have dragged on far longer than initially anticipated.

In recent weeks, there has been speculation about the reasons for the deadlock, some linked to the contractual relationship between Bearman and Ferrari and to the future prospects of the 21-year-old Briton.

According to information obtained by Motorsport.com, however, the issue holding up the signing does not concern the driver’s long-term future, but rather the financial terms of the deal with Haas.

Ferrari has already exercised the option allowing it to retain Bearman within its driver programme. Given that Maranello has invested financial resources in the young Briton ever since he joined the Driver Academy in 2021, allowing Bearman to leave on a free transfer would be a big waste of all those efforts.

Rafael Camara will finish the 2026 season for Haas as he prepares for his full 2027 debut alongside Oliver Bearman.

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

Bearman could be in a position to leave Ferrari at the end of 2027 if he has not received a call-up to join the works team, but this scenario does not represent an obstacle to renewing with Haas, and there is no need to finalise his relationship with Ferrari in the short term – especially given that Lewis Hamilton is in the twilight of his career. The Scuderia has not ruled out any of its longer-term options.

The immediate negotiations therefore centre on two parties: Haas and Bearman’s entourage. The sticking point is the salary offered by the American team, a figure that the driver and his staff do not consider commensurate with their expectations.

This has led to a prolonged deadlock, despite both sides being aware of the need to reach an agreement. On the eve of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Bearman made no secret of his disappointment at a situation that has now been dragging on for months. “There’s nothing new to say. To be honest, I’m rather disappointed to find myself here, at the twentieth round of the season, without a signed contract for next year. It’s a strange situation, but we’re getting there.”

The Briton admitted that the uncertainty is becoming difficult to cope with, especially after a season in which he believes he has proved his worth as the team's lead driver.

Bearman categorically ruled out the possibility of moving to another team in 2027, though. When asked if there was even the slightest chance of racing elsewhere, with no more seats up for real discussion, his answer was unequivocal: "No, zero chance."

He added: "My goal for 2027 is very clear. I think we have unfinished business here. Then looking further into the future, it's not really in my hands, let's say it like that."

Bearman has been open about his ambition to make it to Maranello, but he is aware that decisions regarding the Scuderia’s future do not depend solely on his performance.

"Of course I'm under contract with Ferrari. Ferrari have given me this incredible opportunity to step into F1 with them for the first time," he acknowledged. "I'm still a Ferrari junior driver and my ultimate dream is to race for Ferrari. First of all, they're the most iconic team and they're the first team that believed in me as a kid.

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Lars Baron / LAT Images via Getty Images

"It's still my ultimate dream, but there's no doubt that looking into the future, there may be some challenges there. There's no denying that, it's very clear. I don't really have much say in the matter. We just need to see how things develop over time."

The immediate contract situation is more straightforward. Ferrari has already clarified its contractual position and is not the party holding up Bearman’s confirmation. The ongoing negotiations concern only the terms of the agreement between the driver and Haas. According to information gathered by Motorsport.com, the matter is expected to be resolved before the final weekend in Abu Dhabi, in all likelihood through an inevitable compromise on the financial front.

That doesn't make the lack of a deal by the end of November any less frustrating for Bearman. "It's not a good feeling to be sitting here with two races to go without things sorted out," he said. "Even though I know that we're pretty much there, the fact is that we're not. There's no excuse for being here without a contract signed, quite honestly."



Those comments show just how much this whole tug-of-war has weighed on the driver. Barring an unexpected breakdown in negotiations, Bearman is expected to remain with Haas in 2027 as well, forming one of the youngest driver pairings on the grid alongside Camara.

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