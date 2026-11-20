Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

"Same as Brazil" – Red Bull "trying to understand" the root cause of Max Verstappen's complaints

Pierre Waché clarifies after the opening practice sessions that Red Bull is dealing with a balance issue again. The team has not yet been able to test its minor upgrade in Las Vegas due to the rain

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 20, 2026, 7:50 AM

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After Thursday's practice sessions in Las Vegas, Red Bull – like all Formula 1 teams – has been left with very few answers. Isack Hadjar eventually finished fourth on the timesheets, but that means very little given that no more rain is forecast for the remainder of the weekend.

The conditions were therefore not representative during the practice day, and that was precisely why Max Verstappen stayed in the garage for so long. It was only in the final five minutes, following the late red flag, that the Dutchman set his first timed lap. There was simply very little to learn.

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Nevertheless, Verstappen was not happy with the RB22 during his brief appearance on track.

It started with a suspected power unit issue, with Verstappen reporting a lack of power on his out-lap. Red Bull responded by explaining that it was mainly related to the low temperatures and would improve on its own, although Verstappen replied: "This is not normal!"

After the session, technical director Pierre Waché explained the background to these complaints, which were also heard from Verstappen's team-mate Hadjar.

"I think it's mainly energy management and the MGU-K deployment around the lap. There was a little bit of fine-tuning on that aspect to make sure that it's optimised for the lap," Waché said.

"When the grip is so low in these conditions, the adaptation of the energy management takes some time on our side."

However, that was not Verstappen's only complaint. The four-time world champion also said over the team radio: "This car is not good guys, same problem as Brazil."

Waché stressed that this was not related to the DM01 power unit, nor to engine braking – another aspect that has frequently troubled Verstappen this year – but purely to the car's balance.

"No, that's not about the power unit. It’s about the car balance, he was not happy with how the car behaved. We are trying to understand where it's coming from."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

In Sao Paulo, Verstappen said that the balance had changed completely after the first stint on intermediates. According to him, this could not be fully explained by the switch to slick tyres, as the car also felt very different during the final laps on inters compared to the opening phase.

During practice in Las Vegas, Verstappen experienced the same balance problems at the rear of the car, something Red Bull will look into ahead of qualifying.

Nevertheless, Hadjar said he has "a good feeling" about this street circuit, although Waché is not yet prepared to fully share that optimism.

"I'm never optimistic. We have a lot of work to do, but it's unknown where we are. I think everybody is bringing some kind of update. Some teams are even bringing some engine updates.

"We will see where we are. It's difficult to say. At the moment, Max is not very happy with the car, and Isack is. We have to work on it and see how we can extrapolate it to tomorrow’s conditions."

While Waché mentioned upgrades, Red Bull has also brought a minor update to the Nevada desert. It involves a small modification to the front wing endplate, which Hadjar has said is worth "less than a tenth".

However, due to the tricky conditions, Red Bull has not yet been able to test the new part and will have to wait until the third practice session to do so.

"Yeah, we also brought some update, we mainly want to test it here. It was planned to test it in FP1, which we were not able to do, and the same for FP2. We have to run it in the dry and we will hope to be able to do it tomorrow morning."

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

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