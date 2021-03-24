Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
164 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
228 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
241 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
256 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
262 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces Next / Alonso: ‘Good sign’ Enstone has changed a lot since last F1 stint
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Japan's first F1 racer accelerated Tsunoda's rise

By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Kunihiko Akai

AlphaTauri Formula 1 rookie Yuki Tsunoda’s meteoric rise up the ranks is well-documented, but less well known is the contribution of Japan’s first full-time grand prix racer to that progress.

How Japan's first F1 racer accelerated Tsunoda's rise

From winning the Japanese Formula 4 title to earning a drive in F1 in the space of three years, via standout campaigns in FIA Formula 3 and Formula 2 - it’s an impressive rate of progression by anybody’s standards. But, it could have all been quite different without the intervention of a certain Satoru Nakajima, who in 1987 became the first Japanese driver to complete a full season in F1 as Ayrton Senna’s teammate at Lotus-Honda.

As well as running his own team in Super Formula and SUPER GT, Nakajima kept himself busy in the years following his F1 retirement as principal of the Suzuka Racing School (SRS), which over the years has churned out a considerable number of drivers that have gone on to represent Honda at the highest level - most notably 1997 graduate Takuma Sato.

But, Nakajima made perhaps his most important contribution to unearthing future Japanese talent in 2016, when Tsunoda graduated from the school.

Read Also:

Tsunoda was one of four finalists in 2016 that competed for two scholarships for a fully-funded season in Japanese F4 the following year and a prized place on the Honda junior scheme.

The others were Toshiki Oyu, Ukyo Sasahara and Teppei Natori, but Tsunoda missed out as the scholarships went to Oyu and Sasahara - the former having already a season in F4 under his belt and the latter having just come back to Japan after a spell racing in European junior single-seaters.

But on Nakajima’s recommendation, Tsunoda was still handed a limited amount of backing by the SRS to help him contest the full Japanese F4 season in 2017 with Kochira Racing, the same team that would run scholarship winners-turned Honda junior drivers Oyu and Sasahara.

While Oyu and Sasahara ran under the ‘Honda Formula Dream Project’ banner, with all their expenses taken care of (deducting 'crash fees'), Tsunoda and another past SRS graduate, Takuya Otaki, were entered simply as ‘SRS/Kochira Racing’, with around half their budget covered.

Without that help, Tsunoda may not have been able to gain the experience needed to mount a full title bid in Japanese F4 in 2018 - and for that, he has Nakajima to thank.

Satoru Nakajima, Nakajima Racing

Satoru Nakajima, Nakajima Racing

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Nakajima recalled: “[Tsunoda] was so quick from the beginning and it was a bit unlucky that he didn’t earn the scholarship. I felt sorry that this kid with great speed and smooth driving missed out, and I managed to get him a [partial] scholarship.

“My choice paid off, but I was wondering whether my decision was correct or not at that time. I am quite happy to see him in F1, but honestly I didn’t expect how fast he would rise up the ladder. I was so impressed by his growth that his confidence in a F1 car shows.”

With the help of the SRS, Tsunoda placed third in Japanese F4 in 2017 behind Toyota protege Ritomo Miyata and the much more experienced Sasahara, outscoring Oyu. Off the back of that, he was made a fully-fledged Honda junior in 2018, re-entered the series under the HFDP banner and duly won the title ahead of Natori, who won the SRS scholarship in 2017.

Yuki Tsunoda（HFDP/SRS/Kochira Racing）

Yuki Tsunoda（HFDP/SRS/Kochira Racing）

Photo by: Tomohiro Yoshita

Tsunoda and Natori were then chosen to race in FIA F3 in Europe, bucking the previously established trend of Honda taking drivers from All-Japan Formula 3. Nobuharu Matsushita, Nirei Fukuzumi and Tadasuke Makino all followed this path, but with none of them producing the desired results in F2, the decision was made to start sending the most promising Honda juniors to cut their teeth on the European ladder a stage earlier with the help of the marque's new engine partner Red Bull.

As a result, that year’s Honda All-Japan F3 crop - Oyu, Sasahara and Sena Sakaguchi, the 2015 SRS scholarship winner - were all overlooked for a potential chance overseas and are now plying their trade in Japan’s domestic Super Formula and SUPER GT categories instead.

Without Nakajima's help, perhaps Tsunoda would have shared a similar fate. Maybe he would have ultimately made it to F1 in the end anyway, but it’s certainly unlikely that he would have made it to the end of 2020 able to call himself Japan’s first grand prix racer in seven years.

Yuki Tsunoda（SRS/Kochira Racing）

Yuki Tsunoda（SRS/Kochira Racing）

Photo by: Kenji Takada

shares
comments
The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

Previous article

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

Next article

Alonso: ‘Good sign’ Enstone has changed a lot since last F1 stint

Alonso: ‘Good sign’ Enstone has changed a lot since last F1 stint
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Satoru Nakajima , Yuki Tsunoda
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Canadian International AutoShow celebrates 50 years of Formula 1 in Canada

2
NASCAR Cup

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

23h
3
Formula 1

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

1h
4
Formula 1

Analysis: Why F1 doesn't have doping scandals

5
Formula 1

Albert Park layout will change for 2021 Australian GP

Latest news
Alonso: ‘Good sign’ Enstone has changed a lot since last F1 stint
Formula 1

Alonso: ‘Good sign’ Enstone has changed a lot since last F1 stint

17m
How Japan's first F1 racer accelerated Tsunoda's rise
Formula 1

How Japan's first F1 racer accelerated Tsunoda's rise

46m
The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces Prime
Formula 1

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

1h
Onboard Lap - Bahrain Grand Prix Circuit
Video Inside
Formula 1

Onboard Lap - Bahrain Grand Prix Circuit

2h
Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team
Formula 1

Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team

4h
Latest videos
Predictions for the 2021 F1 Season 13:33
Formula 1
1h

Predictions for the 2021 F1 Season

Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit 01:51
Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021

Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit

Everything You Need To Know About F1 Sprint Races 05:39
Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021

Everything You Need To Know About F1 Sprint Races

1990: Ayrton Senna tests the McLaren MP4/5B 01:20
Formula 1
Mar 19, 2021

1990: Ayrton Senna tests the McLaren MP4/5B

10 Things We Learned From F1 2021 Pre-Season Testing 08:16
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

10 Things We Learned From F1 2021 Pre-Season Testing

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Fukuzumi fastest as Super Formula testing concludes Fuji March Testing
Super Formula / Testing report

Fukuzumi fastest as Super Formula testing concludes

Yamamoto puzzled by lacklustre test form after team switch Fuji March Testing
Super Formula / Breaking news

Yamamoto puzzled by lacklustre test form after team switch

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

More from
Satoru Nakajima
Gallery: Most F1 starts without a podium
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: Most F1 starts without a podium

30 years ago: The drivers and teams of F1 1987
Formula 1 / Nostalgia

30 years ago: The drivers and teams of F1 1987

Massa denies being Ferrari 'number 2'
Formula 1 / Commentary

Massa denies being Ferrari 'number 2'

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces Prime

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

A poor final season at Ferrari and a troubled Bahrain test don’t bode well for the four-time Formula 1 world champion, who has some catching up to do in his new surroundings at Aston Martin

Formula 1
1h
How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order Prime

How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order

This year’s carryover designs initially pointed to a continuation of Formula 1’s 2020 pecking order, but now it appears that the required aero tweaks may shake things up for the entire grid

Formula 1
21h
Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove Prime

Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove

When the pandemic pushed Formula 1 into hiatus a year ago, the driver-market cogs carried on turning behind the scenes, culminating in three drivers spending a whole season racing for teams they knew they’d be leaving and a double world champion readying himself for a dramatic comeback. STUART CODLING weighs up what's at stake

Formula 1
23h
Why Red Bull believes it can break F1’s hybrid-era cycle Prime

Why Red Bull believes it can break F1’s hybrid-era cycle

For the past four seasons Red Bull has come on strong in the final races – but only after starting from a low bar. This year, team principal Christian Horner tells Ben Anderson, it’s ready to come tearing out of the blocks…

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021
Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons Prime

Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons

The Schumacher name is coming back to Formula 1… Luke Smith examines whether Mick has what it takes to reach the heights his father scaled - and why the German isn't worried about comparisons with other Ferrari hotshots.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021
How Netflix built on a successful formula in Drive to Survive Season 3 Prime

How Netflix built on a successful formula in Drive to Survive Season 3

OPINION: Formula 1’s latest documentary instalment has landed on Netflix and while season three of Drive to Survive has some frustrating omissions for traditional F1 fans, the series continues to intertwine accessibility for the uninitiated and entertainment for the converted

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021
How far can Ferrari recover in 2021? Prime

How far can Ferrari recover in 2021?

A new driver combination, a refreshed mentality and winter developments targeted at the weaknesses of its 2020 Formula 1 car puts Ferrari in a much stronger position heading into the new season. After a quiet but encouraging pre-season test, the rate of its recovery will soon become clear.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021
The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition Prime

The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition

There’s no lack of ambition in F1 at the moment as Ferrari chases a competitive comeback, Red Bull becomes an engine manufacturer in its own right and Aston Martin returns – aiming for championship glory in five years. Andrew Benson weighs up Aston's chances.

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2021

Trending Today

Canadian International AutoShow celebrates 50 years of Formula 1 in Canada
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Canadian International AutoShow celebrates 50 years of Formula 1 in Canada

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

Analysis: Why F1 doesn't have doping scandals
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Analysis: Why F1 doesn't have doping scandals

Albert Park layout will change for 2021 Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albert Park layout will change for 2021 Australian GP

Latest news

Alonso: ‘Good sign’ Enstone has changed a lot since last F1 stint
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso: ‘Good sign’ Enstone has changed a lot since last F1 stint

How Japan's first F1 racer accelerated Tsunoda's rise
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Japan's first F1 racer accelerated Tsunoda's rise

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

Onboard Lap - Bahrain Grand Prix Circuit
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Onboard Lap - Bahrain Grand Prix Circuit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.