Subscribe
Previous / F1 teams surprised by FIA's Spa shootout tyre call Next / F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen wins shortened sprint race from Piastri, Gasly
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Sauber and Audi on "right route" despite dismissals and F1 delay rumours

Sauber insists the team and Audi remain on the “right route” despite inconsistent Formula 1 performances and speculation that the 2026 German engine programme is behind schedule.

Matt Kew
By:
The new Audi Sport F1 concept car

This weekend's Belgian Grand Prix marks a year since Audi formally announced its 2026 F1 entry initially via a works powertrain programme before confirming a Sauber buyout.

But Audi has since moved to replace CEO Markus Duesmann, who presided over the entry.

There is also widespread speculation that the manufacturer's engine programme is running months behind schedule. Audi did announce in June that a one-cylinder mule engine has been tested and a full specification unit will be ready to run on the dyno for the start of 2024.

Alongside these potential obstacles, Alfa Romeo-branded Sauber has struggled this season despite gaining its major Audi backing to finally spend up to the cost cap.

Asked by Motorsport.com to clarify the state of the 2026 programme, Sauber managing director Alessandro Alunni Bravi defended the operation and said that no change of plan is required.

The Italian lawyer said: "First of all, I'm happy to hear that the Audi project is behind the shadow. We don't have this kind of information [let out in public].

"So, concerning our programme, the programme is on the right route. We are working hard to develop the team in these next two seasons.

"We know there are constraints linked also to the financial regulations but we are, with Andreas Seidl [Sauber CEO] addressing all our weaknesses and trying to seek all the best opportunities in the market to bring quality into our team and to develop our facilities.

"So, there is no change for us, nor for Audi."

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative, Alfa Romeo F1 Team

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative, Alfa Romeo F1 Team

Photo by: Alessio Morgese

Ex-McLaren team principal Seidl has moved to hire his former Woking colleague and technical chief James Key, who was sacked earlier this year by Seidl successor Andrea Stella.

The Alfa Romeo set-up, which enjoyed a strong start to the ground-effect rules in 2022 owing to its initially lighter car, finished sixth last year but has now dropped to ninth.

Discussing the dismissal of Duesmann - a decision that follows the overarching Volkswagen Group removing boss Herbert Diess - Alunni Bravi said: "The Audi project is based not on a single individual but is a project for all the company that has been, I would say, welcome at any level. I think that there is no change.

"We work as a team, all together, to be ready for 2026. This doesn't mean that the challenge is easy.

"We have such strong competitors; we need to be really humble and to work on a daily basis at our best because the competition is extremely high for everybody, and especially in the PU manufacturer side.

"I think that the competition in 2026 will be really, really strong. So. we just need to be focused on our job and nothing has changed with the departure of Mr Duesmann."

Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche during its F1 interest that culminated in failed talks with Red Bull, has been given the top Volkswagen job.

shares
comments

F1 teams surprised by FIA's Spa shootout tyre call

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen wins shortened sprint race from Piastri, Gasly
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Alonso explains uncharacteristic Spa F1 sprint spin

Alonso explains uncharacteristic Spa F1 sprint spin

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Alonso explains uncharacteristic Spa F1 sprint spin Alonso explains uncharacteristic Spa F1 sprint spin

Piastri felt he was "no match" for Verstappen in Spa F1 sprint race

Piastri felt he was "no match" for Verstappen in Spa F1 sprint race

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Piastri felt he was "no match" for Verstappen in Spa F1 sprint race Piastri felt he was "no match" for Verstappen in Spa F1 sprint race

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Sauber More from
Sauber
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Audi names Sauber as works partner for 2026 F1 entry

Audi names Sauber as works partner for 2026 F1 entry

Formula 1

Audi names Sauber as works partner for 2026 F1 entry Audi names Sauber as works partner for 2026 F1 entry

Latest news

Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless” after Spa sprint

Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless” after Spa sprint

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless” after Spa sprint Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless” after Spa sprint

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen dominates race 2

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen dominates race 2

SUPC Supercars
Eastern Creek

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen dominates race 2 Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen dominates race 2

F1 Belgian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

F1 Belgian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

F1 Belgian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more F1 Belgian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

Sydney Supercars: Sunday pole for van Gisbergen

Sydney Supercars: Sunday pole for van Gisbergen

SUPC Supercars
Eastern Creek

Sydney Supercars: Sunday pole for van Gisbergen Sydney Supercars: Sunday pole for van Gisbergen

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe