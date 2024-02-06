Sauber won't use Stake name at every F1 race
Sauber Formula 1 team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi has confirmed that the Swiss organisation will again alternate between the Stake and Kick names depending on local gambling legislation.
Last year the team had Stake backing for the first time and the sponsor was even integrated into the full name of the outfit, then called Alfa Romeo.
However, in countries where promotion of gambling companies is not permitted, the team used the logos of Stake’s sister company Kick, even producing a special livery for the Belgian GP. Kick was also on the cars in Australia, Spain and Qatar.
With Alfa Romeo now gone, Sauber is running under the Stake F1 Team name this year, so the issue with gambling promotion will be even more apparent at those events where the Kick identity will be used.
"As you know, last year we alternated two different names according to the different countries where we go racing,” said Alunni Bravi. “We will be fully complying with all the local applicable laws and where Stake is prohibited, so gambling advertising is prohibited, we will use a different name.
“As last year, we have Kick as one of our most important partners – our chassis name is a Kick Sauber – so where we are not going to race as Stake F1 Team, we will use a second team name."
Sauber C44
Photo by: Sauber F1 Team
With Stake’s support, Sauber is taking advantage of two interim seasons between the Alfa Romeo and Audi eras to create a new identity. This was emphasised by the switch to a fluo green livery and a bumper launch event in London on Monday evening, attended by VIPs and influencers.
"For me, it has been fantastic so far,” said Alunni Bravi. “And I think today, you see a kind of testament of intent of all we are going to do during the season. This is just the first moment, but we have a lot of activations, a lot of activities that we will be performing throughout the season.
“Of course, there are under the Stake umbrella different brands, including gaming, including betting, but it's a company that is very dynamic and that will help us to really expand our fan base, and to reach a new target that is very important for our team and all of our partners.”
Watch: Sauber's Next Step Towards Audi - Stake F1 C44 Unveiled
Alunni Bravi admitted at the launch that the move away from Alfa Romeo has given the team more flexibility on the marketing side.
“This year, of course, for us it's easier: we have a new and clear identity,” he said. “We start here with an event that I think is a testament of what we want to do with a new motto for the team, 'unleashed', that for us means really the way we want to communicate, the way we want to be perceived.
“Of course, this also needs to be supported by the results on track. We are all working together to deliver a better job and more performance. It is important that we have everything.
“An F1 team is not just a racing team. Of course, it's a large operation. And we need to work on all the areas, on track, off track, on the technical side, also on the commercial side. And with Stake I think we will achieve important targets that will bring an added value also to F1."
