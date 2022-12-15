Saudi Arabia set to host F1 2024 season opener
Saudi Arabia is set to host the opening round of the 2024 Formula 1 season after requesting to stage its grand prix before the start of Ramadan.
The five best race drives of F1 2022
Quality drives weren't in short supply during the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whittling down each driver's standout performance, our F1 reporters pick their favourites from another year watching closely from the sidelines
How Verstappen and Red Bull went from disaster to record breakers in F1 2022
Max Verstappen and Red Bull appeared down and out after the opening three rounds, with Charles Leclerc and Ferrari on a charge. But in the end the Dutch driver and his team put together a dominant and record-breaking Formula 1 campaign. Here’s how the season unfolded and the key moments which decided the 2022 season
Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2022
Among the movers, shakers and re-entries, no one stays where they were last year in our end-of-season ranking. So who were the biggest hits of 2022?
How Sebastian Vettel signed out of Formula 1 on a high
Two difficult years at Aston Martin proved a tricky coda to a great Formula 1 career for Sebastian Vettel. But the four-time world champion emerged from his final F1 season with dignity intact and ended his time in grand prix racing as he started it - in the points
How Alpine's no-nonsense boss is leading its ascent towards F1 success
Having quit Aston Martin because there were too many people in charge, Otmar Szafnauer moved to a role of undisputed authority at Alpine. But, as OLEG KARPOV discovered, the hot seat has proved to be an occasionally uncomfortable one, even for a leader of Szafnauer’s experience…
Is Alonso really getting back to his ‘2012’ F1 best?
OPINION: Fernando Alonso heads to Aston Martin having delivered a better campaign versus the first of his Alpine comeback, even if the results don’t reflect it. But after he discusses feeling close to the level of some of his most famous Formula 1 seasons before swapping blue for green, it’s worth assessing such claims simply because of their worth to F1.
Why McLaren's low-profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice
OPINION: Andrea Stella may not have been a name thrown around as a potential team principal for 2023. But the shock moves among senior team personnel in Formula 1 in recent days have led to the quiet Stella taking the reins at McLaren following Andreas Seidl's exit to Sauber. As far as McLaren was concerned, though, he was the only man for the job
The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component
The pistons are the workhorse of a Formula 1 engine and so the materials used in their manufacture need to be of the highest quality, explains Pat Symonds.
