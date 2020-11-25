Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
27 Nov
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Saudi Arabia dismisses F1 "sportswashing" criticism

shares
comments
Saudi Arabia dismisses F1 "sportswashing" criticism
By:

Saudi Arabia’s motor sport boss fully understands fans’ scepticism about his country being added to the Formula 1 calendar, but insists it is not trying to sportswash its image.

The Middle East kingdom has just signed a deal to hold a night race on a new street circuit in Jeddah from next year. Its grand prix will then switch to a new purpose-built facility at Qaddiya from 2023.

The addition of Saudi Arabia to the calendar has generated some criticism, with human rights organisation Amnesty International issuing a statement warning F1 about the country using F1 as way to divert attention from other issues.

Felix Jakens, Amnesty International UK's head of campaigns, said: “Formula 1 should realise that a Saudi Grand Prix in 2021 would be part of ongoing efforts to sportswash the country's abysmal human rights record.”

Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Faisal, president of the Saudi Arabian motorsport federation that is in charge of the race , is well aware that some are unhappy about the country joining the F1 schedule.

But he thinks that the addition of the race is part of a process that Saudi Arabia is going through to be more open to the outside world – rather than shutting its borders and hiding what is going on.

Asked about his response to some fans not being happy about Saudi Arabia being on the F1 calendar, he said: “I don't blame them, when you don't know a country, and when you have a certain image of a country.

“I remember myself when my parents used to tell me we're going to go to the US, especially to New York, I was frightened. I would think that I'm going to walk in the street and somebody will come and shoot me, because I'd never been there.

“So I know why they're not excited about it, because of a lot of issues with the human rights, and because they've never been to Saudi. So that's why, now for us opening up, and hopefully with people coming in Saudi Arabia, seeing the country, and then going back and reporting what they saw, this will make maybe people change their mind.”

Prince Khalid said that there had been similar resistance prior to motorsport events like Dakar and Formula E being hosted there, but feelings changed once people saw it first hand

“This happened to us with Dakar, we had a lot of people...about 3000 participants and drivers came,” he said.

“Most of them, they had the same impression, and they were not happy. Even with Formula E, like BMW and other teams, they said, they didn't want to go to Saudi Arabia. But after they came to Saudi Arabia, and after they saw us and met us, they changed their perspective about Saudi Arabia.

“This is one of the issues and why we had this bad image, because we were closed, our country was closed. So part of the vision and part of opening up our country, we would like people to come and see who we really are. We don't have anything to hide. If we wanted to sportswash our image or something, then we will close our country because we will not let you come and see and meet with our people.”

Read Also:

With Saudi Arabia well aware about concerns over human rights, Prince Khalid said the matter had been discussed with F1 chiefs.

But he says that there needs to be some understanding about Saudi Arabia having a different culture and history to other countries.

“We definitely had a conversation on that,” he explained. “And I know, maybe this is a thing that a lot of people talk about with Saudi Arabia, but we are not like the other countries.

“We know that we are different. We have our culture. There are things that people can do in other places that they can't do here. But we respect our differences, and we are opening our country to anyone.

“We don't have any discriminations, so everybody can come. If you're a man or a woman, there is no segregation. We know we're different, but we respect our differences. And it's something that we take seriously.

He added: “Sport brings people together and unites them. So that's why we are hosting these events.”

Related video

How COVID-19 played a part in Mercedes' domination

Previous article

How COVID-19 played a part in Mercedes' domination
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Aleix Espargaro: Zarco ‘doesn’t seem to care’ about rider safety
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Aleix Espargaro: Zarco ‘doesn’t seem to care’ about rider safety

Bautista: Kawasaki treating WSBK like it's MotoGP
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Bautista: Kawasaki treating WSBK like it's MotoGP

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

Ferrari reveals turbocharged 488 Challenge car for 2017
Ferrari Ferrari / Breaking news

Ferrari reveals turbocharged 488 Challenge car for 2017

Latest news

Saudi Arabia dismisses F1 "sportswashing" criticism
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Saudi Arabia dismisses F1 "sportswashing" criticism

How COVID-19 played a part in Mercedes' domination Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How COVID-19 played a part in Mercedes' domination

Wolff: F1 should not repeat same mistakes with new engine rules
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: F1 should not repeat same mistakes with new engine rules

F1 to stick with hybrid energy, says its head of strategy
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Interview

F1 to stick with hybrid energy, says its head of strategy

Trending

1
Supercars

DJR to make number change for 2021

2
MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro: Zarco ‘doesn’t seem to care’ about rider safety

1h
3
World Superbike

Yamaha explains why Gerloff didn't get factory WSBK seat

4
Supercars

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

5
NASCAR Canada

Montreal: Mark Dilley race notes

Latest news

Saudi Arabia dismisses F1 "sportswashing" criticism
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia dismisses F1 "sportswashing" criticism

How COVID-19 played a part in Mercedes' domination
Formula 1

How COVID-19 played a part in Mercedes' domination

Wolff: F1 should not repeat same mistakes with new engine rules
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 should not repeat same mistakes with new engine rules

F1 to stick with hybrid energy, says its head of strategy
Formula 1

F1 to stick with hybrid energy, says its head of strategy

Sainz: Few F1 drivers would beat Hamilton at Mercedes
Formula 1

Sainz: Few F1 drivers would beat Hamilton at Mercedes

Latest videos

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success 04:50
Formula 1
1h

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success

F1: Johnny Herbert Breaks lap record at Brands Hatch 02:11
Formula 1
3h

F1: Johnny Herbert Breaks lap record at Brands Hatch

Grand Prix Greats – Bahrain GP greatest moments 03:21
Formula 1
16h

Grand Prix Greats – Bahrain GP greatest moments

How A Setup Error Disguised Red Bull F1's Front Wing Progress 04:47
Formula 1
Nov 24, 2020

How A Setup Error Disguised Red Bull F1's Front Wing Progress

#ThinkingForward with Yath Gangakumaran 22:33
Formula 1
Nov 23, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Yath Gangakumaran

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.