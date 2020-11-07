Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 figures respond to Saudi Arabia "sportswashing" criticism

shares
comments
F1 figures respond to Saudi Arabia "sportswashing" criticism
By:

A number of prominent Formula 1 figures hope the new grand prix in Saudi Arabia can have a positive impact amid criticism from Amnesty International about the race.

F1 announced on Thursday that the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix would be joining the calendar from 2021 as part of a long-term partnership with the nation.

A night-time street race will be held in Jeddah next year ahead of a planned switch to a newly-built circuit in Qiddiya in 2023.

But the announcement drew criticism from Amnesty International, who said staging the grand prix would “be part of ongoing efforts to sportswash the country's abysmal human rights record”. 

F1 would be the latest major sporting series to hold an event in Saudi Arabia in recent years, following the likes of Formula E, football, boxing and tennis.

Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff said he thought “sport should unite” and “help to get us to a better place”.

“We've seen that us racing globally, there was a positive discussion around F1,” Wolff said.

“I’ve been in Riyadh for Formula E, I think it was a year ago, and I was impressed by the change that I've seen. As a visitor you never know how things are going. But what I've seen personally, that’s the only comment I can make, because it was a great event with no segregation, women and men in the same place, enjoying the sporting event.

“We need to start somewhere. And what I've seen is that it started somewhere, and I believe that we should do whatever we can to make the world a better place.”

Read Also:

Asked for his thoughts on the race in Saudi Arabia and if it was a form of sportswashing, F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton said he didn’t “know enough about the human rights issue that's happening in Saudi Arabia”.

“I have some friends that go there and tell me it's a stunning place, but I think it's important that I before I really comment I know exactly what the issue is,” Hamilton said.

“Nelson Mandela many years ago said sport has the power to change the world for the better. And I think we have already seen the positive shifts that we as a sport this year have committed to and started to push in the direction of supporting human rights and equality and inclusivity.

“The current fact is we go to all these countries, and while it is a great event, we don't leave a long lasting positive effect on those places.

“The question is can we? Can we be a part of bringing attention to certain issues and push them to change?”

Red Bull chief Christian Horner said that teams could not dictate where F1 decided to hold its races, but trusted that any decisions taken by F1 on host nations were done so with all considerations in mind.

“When we sign up for a world championship, we don't dictate where that calendar goes, but we sign up to race in every race,” Horner said.

“We trust the commercial rights holder and the governing body to have done the necessary research and to make those decisions that are right for the interests of the sport.

“We're not a political organisation. Sport should never be seen to be political.

“Therefore we trust in them to make those those decisions, the right decisions, and wherever they choose to have races in signing up for that championship we will be attending and doing our best to perform as well as we can at those races."

Related video

Russell says Williams "breakthroughs" boosting team

Previous article

Russell says Williams "breakthroughs" boosting team
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

DJR says Lacroix is staying for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

DJR says Lacroix is staying for 2021

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021

De Pasquale departs Erebus
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

De Pasquale departs Erebus

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race

Yamaha names Rossi's standby for European GP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha names Rossi's standby for European GP

Bagnaia hospitalised after bizarre practice crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bagnaia hospitalised after bizarre practice crash

Russell says Williams "breakthroughs" boosting team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell says Williams "breakthroughs" boosting team

Latest news

F1 figures respond to Saudi Arabia "sportswashing" criticism
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 figures respond to Saudi Arabia "sportswashing" criticism

Russell says Williams "breakthroughs" boosting team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell says Williams "breakthroughs" boosting team

Miami GP plans on hold during pandemic
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Miami GP plans on hold during pandemic

Ferrari concedes fighting for third will be "very difficult"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari concedes fighting for third will be "very difficult"

Trending

1
Supercars

DJR says Lacroix is staying for 2021

2
Supercars

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021

3
Supercars

De Pasquale departs Erebus

4
Super GT

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

5
MotoGP

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race

Latest news

F1 figures respond to Saudi Arabia "sportswashing" criticism
Formula 1

F1 figures respond to Saudi Arabia "sportswashing" criticism

Russell says Williams "breakthroughs" boosting team
Formula 1

Russell says Williams "breakthroughs" boosting team

Miami GP plans on hold during pandemic
Formula 1

Miami GP plans on hold during pandemic

Ferrari concedes fighting for third will be "very difficult"
Formula 1

Ferrari concedes fighting for third will be "very difficult"

Teams split on two-day Formula 1 weekend format
Formula 1

Teams split on two-day Formula 1 weekend format

Latest videos

My Job in 60 Seconds | Ryan – Composite Paint Technician 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | Ryan – Composite Paint Technician

Can Lance Stroll Turn His Season Around? 05:40
Formula 1

Can Lance Stroll Turn His Season Around?

Undercuts, Overcuts & Debris | 2020 Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief 08:33
Formula 1

Undercuts, Overcuts & Debris | 2020 Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief

Did Dropping Friday Practise Make Imola's F1 Race Better? 06:26
Formula 1

Did Dropping Friday Practise Make Imola's F1 Race Better?

Has Alex Albon Sealed His Fate at Red Bull? 10:13
Formula 1

Has Alex Albon Sealed His Fate at Red Bull?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.