2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Red Bull's Sergio Perez will start an F1 race from pole position for the first time in his career following a sensational 1m28.200s effort at the end of the qualifying session.

Perez's last-gasp lap prevented an all-Ferrari front row lockout, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz now due to start second and third respectively ahead of the other Red Bull of reigning champion Max Verstappen.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q1 for the first time since 2017, with the Mercedes driver lining up 15th on the grid.

Haas driver Mick Schumacher will sit out the race despite escaping his Q2 crash without any injuries.

When is the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will begin at 20:00 local time (+3 GMT) at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Date : Sunday, March 27, 2022

: Sunday, March 27, 2022 Start time: 20:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST / 19:00 SAST / 20:00 EAT / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 04:00 AEDT (Monday) / 02:00 JST (Monday) / 22:30 IST

* Please note that daylight saving begins in Europe at 1am on Sunday 27th March

2022 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET/CEST ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 14:00 15:00 10:00 07:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30 FP2 17:00 18:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 FP3 14:00 15:00 10:00 07:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Qualifying 17:00 18:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 Race 17:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30

How can I watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Starting grid: