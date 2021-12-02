Tickets Subscribe
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Saudi GP: The latest F1 technical images on display

Matthew Somerfield

Join us as we delve into the latest technical developments from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Click on the arrows in the images to scroll through them…

Red Bull Racing RB16B airbox detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B airbox detail
1/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the Honda power unit before it’s installed in the Red Bull Racing RB16B. Here we can see the turbo compressor behind the snorkel that delivers air, while the large carbon pipe to the right feeds air to the inlet plenum buried beneath, which is been cooled by the intercooler housed within the left-hand sidepod.
AlphaTauri AT02 engine detail
AlphaTauri AT02 engine detail
2/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Honda power unit from another angle as it’s readied behind the AlphaTauri chassis – here we get a clearer view of the plenum (emblazoned with the Honda branding), while the boost pipework can also be seen more clearly, including the pipe from the compressor which delivers the boost to the intercooler.
Williams FW43B engine detail
Williams FW43B engine detail
3/14

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

For comparative purposes here’s a Mercedes power unit waiting to be installed in the Williams FW43B. Note the size and shape of the right-hand back of the inlet plenum which is the reason why Mercedes and Aston Martin have bulges on their engine covers, as the bodywork shrink wraps around it.
Williams FW43B garage
Williams FW43B garage
4/14

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

As we see the FW43B’s chassis is prepared we can also see that the titanium gearbox casing is set aside waiting to be installed. Williams will purchase the gearbox casing and internals from Mercedes next season rather than build them in-house.
Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail
5/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A patched-up medium downforce spoon-shaped rear wing is installed on the Red Bull RB16B as the team prepares the car for action – note the absence of a Gurney on the trailing edge of the top flap.
AlphaTauri AT02 rear wing detail
AlphaTauri AT02 rear wing detail
6/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri with the medium downforce rear wing installed on the car too, also without a Gurney flap.
McLaren MCL35M rear wing detail
McLaren MCL35M rear wing detail
7/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren appears to be moving to a lower-downforce option, or at least evaluating it, as it has installed a spoon-shaped rear wing on the MCL35M.
Mercedes W12 rear wing detail
Mercedes W12 rear wing detail
8/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes took Lewis Hamilton’s W12 to scrutineering with the single central pillar, medium downforce rear wing configuration installed.
Alfa Romeo C41 front wing detail
Alfa Romeo C41 front wing detail
9/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The view from beneath the nose and front wing of the Alfa Romeo C41.
Red Bull Racing RB16B diffuser detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B diffuser detail
10/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A shot of the rear end of the Red Bull RB16B as it is readied for scrutineering. The team appears to have mounted the same-specification medium downforce spoon-shaped rear wing that’s been giving it issues of late.
Red Bull Racing RB16B diffuser detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B diffuser detail
11/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A different angle gives us a better view of the sinuous louvred section of the endplate and the various contours used in the surface above to enable the serrated cutout to perform as it wishes.
Red Bull Racing RB16B rim detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B rim detail
12/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A rare glimpse of a wheel rim before the tyres are mounted, this one being from the Red Bull pool. Note the ribbed surface which helps with temperature management as heat is thermally transferred from the brakes through the wheel rim and can have an impact on the bulk temperature of the tyres.
Red Bull Racing RB16B gearbox detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B gearbox detail
13/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull’s rear end before it is mounted on the car, with the brake duct, suspension and gearbox casing all on display. Note the gold surface coating on the exhaust surround which is then covered with a carbonfibre shroud.
Nosecones outside the garage of Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Nosecones outside the garage of Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
14/14

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sidepod bodywork, a race seat and a selection of nose and front wings outside the Alfa Romeo garage as the car is prepared for action.
